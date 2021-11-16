Top condo units for sale in Columbus

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(COLUMBUS, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Columbus condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9Oc3_0cyQKMll00

3605 Graybeck Drive, Columbus, 43204

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Condominium | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful condo on a cul de sac location adjacent to gorgeous wooded acreage. This condo has been beautifully maintained. Living and dining room feature lovely wood laminate flooring with new lighting fixtures and ceiling fan. Kitchen features an island with decorative lighting fixture, ceramic backsplash, and appliances are 3 years old. Furnace was replaced in 2021. AC and water heater replaced 4 years ago. Owners have fenced in the back yard. Beautiful landscaping includes, patio river rock, a stone path, raised garden bed, planted perennials and decorative tile. You will love this home!!

For open house information, contact Richard D DiPiero, e-Merge Real Estate at 614-678-5505

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221039147)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0hn8_0cyQKMll00

5285 Highpointe Lakes Way, Westerville, 43081

3 Beds 3 Baths | $637,280 | Condominium | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This is one of two residences remaining in the 3rd building currently being constructed at a new luxury condominium community Highpointe Lakes. Overlooking Little Turtle Country Club. No under construction. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, study, open floor plan with balcony overlooking golf course. No stairs. Secure underground garage with elevator. Beautiful finishes. Close to Airport, Parks and Easton.

For open house information, contact Sheila D Trautner, Lead Realty Consultants LLC at 614-475-7200

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221024028)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvIjd_0cyQKMll00

4887 Powderhorn Lane, Westerville, 43081

2 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Condominium | 2,235 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Attractive two bedroom end unit condo in the sought after Little Turtle (Chippewill) community. Overlooking the 17th fairway of Little Turtle Golf Club, this property features three levels of living space ready for your finishing touches. First floor contains the great room with a wood burning fireplace as well as a full bathroom. The secondfloor features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms along with a loft. Entertain on the back deck overlooking the golf course or on the quaint courtyard off of the kitchen. The finished basement features a wet bar and plenty of storage space. In addition, the exterior siding on this unit is scheduled to be replaced in 2022. This one won't last long so schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact David B Gill, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Calhoon Company, Realtors at 614-777-1000

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221039862)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcjkl_0cyQKMll00

5970 Sharon Woods Boulevard, Columbus, 43229

2 Beds 2 Baths | $97,100 | Condominium | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Located in a quite community, this is the largest style unit in the building!! Two large bedroom's, two bathroom, Kitchen with dinning space and breakfast bar area, with a balcony. Located in a secure building with a elevator that offers community space. There is a carport available for additional $5000.00 This is a 55+ community as a requirement for purchase. Unit has been painted with new carpet and new appliances. No Pets

For open house information, contact Jennill Curren, Price Realty at 740-363-9911

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221041682)

