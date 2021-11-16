Homes for sale in Louisville: New listings

(LOUISVILLE, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Louisville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Louisville area:

1312 Skyline Drive, Jeffersonville, 47130 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Welcome home to your own piece of paradise located in one of the friendliest and affordable neighborhoods in Jeffersonville - (seriously, Halloween was a blast and Santa & Mrs. Claus live down the street, and there's always neighbors walking and waving hi!) This 3 bedroom tri-level will meet and exceed all of your expectations. The bedrooms are nicely sized and there are 2 family rooms, so everyone has a place to go! If you work from home, you'll have your choice of places to set up your office. You'll love the abundance of natural light throughout the home. This home has a great fenced back yard and the mature trees provide a cozy atmosphere. Finally, the proximity to schools, shops and parks make this the perfect place for you live your best life! Make sure to stop by our OPEN HOUSE on WEDNESDAY 11/10/2021 or make an appointment to see this one quickly - it will not last!

10504 Church Ct, Louisville, 40272 4 Beds 3 Baths | $338,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

WOW!! RLM Building and Remodeling has done it again!!! This amazing two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a show stopper. This home offers approximately 2200 square feet, a huge master bedroom and private bathroom, vaulted ceilings throughout, waterproof laminate flooring, custom ceramic tile and much more. This unique floor plan is a must see. Home backs up to trees offering privacy and shade. Seller will be adding appliances that will remain with the home. Seller is offering a one year builders warranty. Don't pass up on the chance to own this brand new home. Call and let us lead you home today!!!

706 Lydgate Cove, Louisville, 40222 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Take a look at this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in St. Matthews! This fantastic house is over 1500 Sq Ft and in a great location. The unique floor plan is incredibly open and bright, accentuated by 14 1/2 ft vaulted ceilings throughout. Superb amenities include a loft overlooking the 1st floor, a stand alone fireplace, and 2 sets of French doors opening up to a large back deck (over 450 sq ft).

1720 E Rockford Ln, Louisville, 40216 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Terrific investment opportunity! Lots of SF for the price. Needs work and will not got FHA or VA. Seller says sell! HVAC 4 years old. Appliances remain. Needs a new roof. Split bedroom floor plan. Vaulted great room with fireplace. No HOA. Located about a block off Dixie Hwy. Call today!!

