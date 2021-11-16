ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

House-hunt Fresno: What’s on the market

Fresno Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Fresno area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Fresno listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKJjN_0cyQKJ7a00

748 Wishon Avenue, Madera, 93636

3 Beds 2 Baths | $434,740 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A new Lennar Cadence home is waiting for you at Coronet at Riverstone!!! The Cadence is a single-story home that immediately greets guests with a flex room right off the entry. This space can be used as an office, home theater, kids' playroom, or fourth bedroom. Noteworthy features include: * Front Porch*, *Functional flex room off entry*, *Kitchen island with room for barstools*. Chill out with the advantage of a complete WARRANTY and world-class customer service. This is a beautiful home with everything you need to live in comfort. Pics are an artist rendition of actual home. This is a great home that will not stay on the market long! Contact your agent for your own personal showing!

For open house information, contact Jan Wright, Realty Concepts, Ltd at 559-490-1500

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-564056)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHucS_0cyQKJ7a00

35274 Avenue 15, Madera, 93636

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Wonderful Country property move in ready. All the space you need. Wonderful fruit tree orchard with lots of space to garden. Completely fenced for your pets. Enjoy the space just minutes from Avenue 12 and shopping/Dining.

For open house information, contact Raney Fichtner, Quality First Real Estate Group Corporation at 559-765-2331

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-569522)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dy2gp_0cyQKJ7a00

2141 N Valentine Avenue, Fresno, 93722

4 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Half Acre Lot+/- Spectacular estate! Newly Updated and remodeled like new! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is full of upgrades! Detached Garage and Barn/Shop perfect for a home gym or working space. Private With endless possibilities. Flowing 1 story sun drenched floor plan. New Water service, new Roof, New Electric Service, New Wiring throughout. New Drywall and texture. The Master bedroom is graced with glass doors leading to the large back yard. Plenty Of Room For the garden of your dreams or vegetable farm!

For open house information, contact Erika B Robles, Keller Williams Realty - Kings County at 559-589-1060

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-213876)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhJ6K_0cyQKJ7a00

5820 E Pitt Avenue, Fresno, 93727

3 Beds 2 Baths | $396,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A new Lennar Aria home is waiting for you at Coronet @ Heirloom!!!This low-maintenance single-story home features a spacious open floorplan between the living and dining. A covered patio allows for convenient indoor-outdoor living and dining. Perfect for family gatherings during the Holidays.This is a beautiful home with everything you need to live in comfort. Contact your agent for your own personal showing! *Solar purchase not included; price is for solar lease.*Prices and features may vary and are subject to change. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

For open house information, contact Jan Wright, Realty Concepts, Ltd at 559-490-1500

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-567462)

See more property details

