Condo-hunt Oklahoma City: See what’s on the market now

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Oklahoma City condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Oklahoma City, pulled from our classifieds:

11413 Springhollow Road, Oklahoma City, 73120 2 Beds 3 Baths | $114,900 | Condominium | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Live the lake life in this welcoming condo close to Lake Hefner. Prime location - corner unit, privately tucked in the back of the complex. Includes single, covered end carport dedicated to unit 705. Large living room with fireplace, laminate wood floors and nook with accent light perfect for an office area. Living room flows seamlessly to dining and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, subway tile back splash, and pass through to living for semi open concept. Laundry (washer and dryer stay) and convenient half bath located off kitchen. Large bedrooms located upstairs feature updated private bathrooms and large walk in closets. Master bedroom walks out to a private patio above the ground-level patio, perfect for enjoying morning coffee or reading. Complex includes pool and cabana building.

For open house information, contact Shelby Roberts, Two Doors Realty, LLC at 405-694-6007

3200 W Britton Road, Oklahoma City, 73120 1 Bed 1 Bath | $97,500 | Condominium | 760 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Desirable Ground Floor Flat, (All on One Level) Floorplan w/ Its Own Private Entrance. RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE: Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Bathroom, Carpet & Paint. Refrigerator Included. Carport Parking Included. Spacious Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Master Bedroom w/ Large Walk-In Closet/Built-ins & Full Bath w/Tub. Two Community Swimming Pools! HOA Dues are $205.00 per Month. HOA Covers Gated Entrance, Gatehouse, Guard on Duty Overnight. Exterior Maintenance, Private Streets, Roof, Water/Sewer/Garbage, Exterior Siding, Painting & Landscaping for Common Areas. Easy access to Lake Hefner Parkway, Homeland & Uptown Grocery (within Walking Distance), Retail Shopping, & Fine Dining.

For open house information, contact Camille Hebert-Thomas, Metro First Realty at 405-242-4004

627 Couch Drive, Oklahoma City, 73102 2 Beds 2 Baths | $376,000 | Condominium | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Have you dreamt of a lock and leave lifestyle? Then come live at The Civic Condos in the heart of Downtown OKC’s Arts District! Condo ownership means there’s more time to enjoy life in the city and this location is prime! Just steps away from the best Downtown and Midtown OKC have to offer. Inside, this walk-up flat is sunny, spacious, clean and modern. Beautiful dark wood floors contrast prettily against blonde tone cabinetry. The open plan kitchen/living/dining is spacious and contemporary. This home is filled with natural light. Fixtures are simple throughout, and neutral pale gray carpet adds comfort underfoot in bedrooms. The flat’s balcony is a perfect spot, morning or evening. Priced competitively, The Civic is new condo ownership at its most attainable in Downtown OKC. Come for a tour!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Kragh, Sage Sotheby's Realty at 405-748-0405

435 Nw 12 Street, Oklahoma City, 73103 1 Bed 2 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The Row on Twelve-This Awesome Building stands stately on its own. It is located in the HEART of Midtown and minutes to Downtown, Uptown, SOSA, Paseo, and the Plaza district. Walk, ride your bike, scooter, or ride the Metro to the best restaurants, outdoor venues, baseball and basketball games, and Scissortail Park. Private entry on the first floor takes you up to the second floor of this Modern Contemporary Tri Level condo offering Large open living, dining, and kitchen area with Bedroom and full bath and a balcony to enjoy spectacular views of the City. The third floor offers an incredible open loft/second living/study, half bath and utility area. The BONUS to this Condo is that it has a full roof top deck with views of all of downtown and midtown OKC! Call today for a showing. Enjoy the Video of the Home!

For open house information, contact Cindy Biddinger, First Source Real Estate Inc. at 405-236-4747