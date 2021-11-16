ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunting? Check these Washington townhomes

Washington Voice
 6 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) These Washington townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAC7p_0cyQK6jO00

2923 Mountaineer Drive, Alexandria, 22306

2 Beds 3 Baths | $562,990 | Townhouse | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in None

First floor home office, perfect work working from home. Spacious great room with triple windows. Striking gourmet kitchen with large island and dining area. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet. Relaxing owner's bath with dual sinks. Optional fourth floor with loft and balcony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182kWf_0cyQK6jO00

2214 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,990 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f14Gs_0cyQK6jO00

2218 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $539,990 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdaUc_0cyQK6jO00

16317 Coolidge Avenue Unit 020008, Silver Spring, 20906

3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,990 | Townhouse | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in None

The Sequoia is a two-car garage, three level townhome that will surely meet your needs. With a large, open floor plan, the kitchen and breakfast flow nicely into the living and dining room. On the upper level you will find the owner's suite, two secondary bedrooms and a secondary bathroom. The lower level rec room can be finished to add even more square footage to this home. Use our interactive digital platforms to learn more: Interactive Floorplan - Personalize this design with your favorite options. (Optimized for desktop viewing only) Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

