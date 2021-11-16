House hunting? Check these Washington townhomes
(WASHINGTON, DC) These Washington townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.
Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.
If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:
First floor home office, perfect work working from home. Spacious great room with triple windows. Striking gourmet kitchen with large island and dining area. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet. Relaxing owner's bath with dual sinks. Optional fourth floor with loft and balcony.
For open house information, contact North Hill KHV-Virginia
Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.
For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland
For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland
The Sequoia is a two-car garage, three level townhome that will surely meet your needs. With a large, open floor plan, the kitchen and breakfast flow nicely into the living and dining room. On the upper level you will find the owner's suite, two secondary bedrooms and a secondary bathroom. The lower level rec room can be finished to add even more square footage to this home. Use our interactive digital platforms to learn more: Interactive Floorplan - Personalize this design with your favorite options. (Optimized for desktop viewing only) Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.
For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Montgomery County
