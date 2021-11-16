Take a look at these Austin condominiums on the market now

(AUSTIN, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Austin condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

4401 Speedway #109, Austin, 78751 1 Bed 1 Bath | $204,000 | Condominium | 406 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Newly updated 1st floor unit in the charming North Fork condos in Hyde Park! Updates include beautiful granite counters, painted cabinetry with open shelving, under-mount kitchen sink, paint and blinds! This great floor plan features an open kitchen and living area, plus spacious bedroom and full bathroom with a walk-in closet. Tile throughout plus great built-in storage. Cute covered porch off the bedroom. Community features common areas with a garden and picnic area. On the UT shuttle route and close to local restaurants and shops. One block away is Shipe Park with a pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts. HOA includes water, trash & cable.

4601 N Kitty Avenue, Austin, 78721 3 Beds 2 Baths | $494,900 | Condominium | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Charming and cozy East Austin detached condo on a corner lot with private yard and solar panels. Multiple entrances allow for unique use, single family home, roommate, or short-term rental. Fully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Entertainer's back wrap around porch allows for additional space to share with family and friends. Centrally located with easy access to major highways and downtown Austin. Welcome Home!

2904 S 5Th St, Austin, 78704 2 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Condominium | 1,629 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Modern 3 story condo is available for you to call home. Condo features 3 stories, 2 bedrooms, 2 and half baths and a 2 car garage! Featuring an open floor plan and lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with a huge island, gas stove with double ovens. Master bedroom is spacious, with a private balcony! Master bath has a separate garden tub and shower with a walk-in customizable closet to fit your needs. Secondary bedroom also features its own private bathroom with a standing shower. Laundry room is located upstairs for your convenience. You will be able to enjoy lots of the luxurious amenities that come with the condo. This includes 3.5 acres of green space, pool with a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen, door park, a community garden and an amphitheater.

7305 Merrick Lane, Austin, 78745 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 2,197 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This beautiful two story home is located in the Highmark Condominiums and Townhomes subdivision. It backs up to the greenbelt with NO BACK NEIGHBORS. Built in 2017, it has been well maintained by the original owner. This stunning home offers a spacious, bright, open downstairs floor plan with many upgrades. Upgrades include a double oven, granite counter tops and a lovely tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as granite counter tops in the office area and laundry. The home is equipped with fiber throughout the house. Pest control tubes were built into the walls. There is a home automated system for the front door locks, front lights, garage and thermostat. This BEAUTIFUL home is conveniently locate off of South Congress minutes away from shopping at South Park Meadows. Near by parks include Marry Moore Searight Park and McKinney Falls State Park. Downtown Austin is less than a 15 minute drive away and access to city bussing is near.

