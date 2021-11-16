These houses are for sale in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Albuquerque area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

208 Pearl Drive Ne, Rio Rancho, 87124 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This home is conveniently located in the Vista Hills subdivision in Rio Rancho and is close to parks, shopping, dining, and transit. The property backs to open space and the tall fence provides privacy. Enjoy the low maintenance landscape in the front courtyard and backyard with space to plant trees and garden. The garage door has recently been replaced on the finished garage, and carpet has recently been installed in the bedrooms. The seller also replaced the polybutylene plumbing shortly after acquiring the property in 2008. A power purchase agreement is in place for the solar panels installed on the roof. Buyers should verify these details with inspections and due diligence.

1912 Telesfor Drive Sw, Albuquerque, 87105 1 Bed 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 959 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This home sold premarket. Placed in MLS for comparable purposes only. A charming, quintessential New Mexico home. Adobe construction sitting on a spacious lot with coyote fencing. With a deck built outback for your own personal yoga studio in the sunshine. This one is special.

9904 Blanda Court Nw, Albuquerque, 87114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,863 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Lots of potential in this 3 bed 2 bath home in Paradise Hills. Roof replaced in 2021. Large backyard with covered patio, backyard access and storage building. There are lots of possibilities to make this one your own! Make sure to check out the Virtual Tour!

13613 Crested Butte Drive Ne, Albuquerque, 87112 4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,866 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Absolutely stunning, updated home complete with in-laws suite and never-ending sunset views. Both formal and informal living and dining areas with 26' soaring ceiling appointed with comfortable features complete with beautiful fireplace's, wet bar and custom detail touches. New cabinetry in both the chefs kitchen and in-law suite complete with new appliances and solid stone countertops. All bathrooms have been fully remodeled and everything has been beautifully appointed top to bottom everywhere. New tile flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. New HVAC, Synthetic Stucco & TPO roof and expansive 3 car garage. This is one not to miss!

