ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

House-hunt Memphis: What’s on the market

Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Memphis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpTIJ_0cyQJuNK00

108 Ross Avenue, West Memphis, 72301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This storybook 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is just what you've been looking for! Conveniently located, with easy access to the neighborhood. The yard has been lovingly & meticulously maintained. Lots of living space with a living room and separate den. Formal dining room, and large kitchen. House has carpet, and original hardwood floors are underneath! Original, unique tile work & glass knobs in the bathrooms add to the charm! Big backyard has detached garage, mature trees, and is fenced. Don't miss this one, make an appointment to view it today!!!

For open house information, contact ASHLEY RECKTENWALD, CROWNOVER REALTY INC. at 417-396-6612

Copyright © 2021 North Central Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCBRAR-122769)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwLDN_0cyQJuNK00

136 S George Circle, Marion, 72364

4 Beds 3 Baths | $307,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Looking for a big yard, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths home? This could be it! This lovely home offers 3 bedrooms down, 1 bedroom plus a bonus room upstairs, living room, formal dining room, a big eat-in kitchen, 2 full baths downstairs and 1 full bath upstairs, and the screened in porch. You will love the space and the huge backyard, isn't it the perfect time of the year to enjoy the cool crisp air and enjoy the dinner in the screened in porch? The tall ceiling is perfect for a tall Christmas tree, imagine yourself moving in your new home for the holidays, catch the low interest rate while it is still available. Call to set up your appointment to view your new HOME today.

For open house information, contact Rita Fong, REMAX REAL ESTATE TODAY at 870-735-4663

Copyright © 2021 Crittenden County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRAR-36508)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALReG_0cyQJuNK00

1590 Epping Forest Drive, Southaven, 38671

5 Beds 7 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,273 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Custom home in the desirable Stonehedge. The loving large home is nestled in mature trees on 1.05 aces. This home offer a basement with 108 sq. ft. There are two Bonus rooms, media room, large office, 4/5 bedrooms, and 5.1 baths. The open gourmet kitchen is oversized w/ a breakfast bar and tons of custom cabinets. Two large walk-in pantry's. There are windows across the back of the home to view your triple deck and treed lot. The Family room offers stunning library paneling. Separate Formal Dining Room. The master suite offers a his/hers baths and three walk-in closets. The laundry room is a homemakers dream. This home offers a security system. New interior paint throughout. This Luxury Home is one of a kind.

For open house information, contact Brenda McRae, Coldwell Banker Collins-maury Southaven at 662-548-2000

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4001100)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HveKh_0cyQJuNK00

4970 Lions Gate Dr, Memphis, 38116

2 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Come take a look at this private escape in the heart of Memphis but located in a very quiet, established gated community. This home is move in ready, newer roof, new HVAC unit, new windows, fresh paint, updated water heater, all kitchen appliances, and many more updates. This home has his and her closets, double sinks, a dining area, updated siding and laundry room. If your looking for a home that fits everything you need call today for more info!

For open house information, contact Talonda Melton-Mays, The People's RE Group at 731-513-5553

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-210060)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Real Estate
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Memphis, TN
Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Fresh Paint#Custom Home#House#Crownover Realty Inc
Memphis Bulletin

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
405
Followers
611
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy