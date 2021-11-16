House-hunt Memphis: What’s on the market

(MEMPHIS, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

108 Ross Avenue, West Memphis, 72301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This storybook 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is just what you've been looking for! Conveniently located, with easy access to the neighborhood. The yard has been lovingly & meticulously maintained. Lots of living space with a living room and separate den. Formal dining room, and large kitchen. House has carpet, and original hardwood floors are underneath! Original, unique tile work & glass knobs in the bathrooms add to the charm! Big backyard has detached garage, mature trees, and is fenced. Don't miss this one, make an appointment to view it today!!!

136 S George Circle, Marion, 72364 4 Beds 3 Baths | $307,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Looking for a big yard, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths home? This could be it! This lovely home offers 3 bedrooms down, 1 bedroom plus a bonus room upstairs, living room, formal dining room, a big eat-in kitchen, 2 full baths downstairs and 1 full bath upstairs, and the screened in porch. You will love the space and the huge backyard, isn't it the perfect time of the year to enjoy the cool crisp air and enjoy the dinner in the screened in porch? The tall ceiling is perfect for a tall Christmas tree, imagine yourself moving in your new home for the holidays, catch the low interest rate while it is still available. Call to set up your appointment to view your new HOME today.

1590 Epping Forest Drive, Southaven, 38671 5 Beds 7 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,273 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Custom home in the desirable Stonehedge. The loving large home is nestled in mature trees on 1.05 aces. This home offer a basement with 108 sq. ft. There are two Bonus rooms, media room, large office, 4/5 bedrooms, and 5.1 baths. The open gourmet kitchen is oversized w/ a breakfast bar and tons of custom cabinets. Two large walk-in pantry's. There are windows across the back of the home to view your triple deck and treed lot. The Family room offers stunning library paneling. Separate Formal Dining Room. The master suite offers a his/hers baths and three walk-in closets. The laundry room is a homemakers dream. This home offers a security system. New interior paint throughout. This Luxury Home is one of a kind.

4970 Lions Gate Dr, Memphis, 38116 2 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Come take a look at this private escape in the heart of Memphis but located in a very quiet, established gated community. This home is move in ready, newer roof, new HVAC unit, new windows, fresh paint, updated water heater, all kitchen appliances, and many more updates. This home has his and her closets, double sinks, a dining area, updated siding and laundry room. If your looking for a home that fits everything you need call today for more info!

