Milwaukee, WI

Top homes for sale in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Milwaukee, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Milwaukee. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZcxJ_0cyQJpxh00

3463 S 15Th Pl, Milwaukee, 53215

4 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Why rent when you can afford to OWN this Renovated Home? This move in ready Bungalow features unique arched doorways and cute shelving throughout. You will love your kitchen with new white cabinets, Granite Counters and stainless steel appliances. Butlers pantry has room for storage and your creative ideas. New Roof, furnace, A/C, water heater and windows. Freshly painted, new vinyl plan flooring, carpet, fixtures, trim & blinds. Basement has Drylok application and is stubbed for a bathroom. Fenced in large yard leads to big 2 car garage with new door, This one is a must see!!

For open house information, contact Janet R Ruffolo, Keller Williams North Shore West at 262-877-2100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwmhK_0cyQJpxh00

5820 S Murray St, New Berlin, 53151

4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,908 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Spacious luxury home in quiet cul-de-sac with walking path to neighborhood park. Featuring a 2 story great room w/FP and windows galore. First floor office w/French doors, built-in custom cabinetry and computer desk. Dining room w/butler's pantry that can alternatively be used as a sunroom. Kitchen w/granite countertops, custom cabinets and large dinette. Family room w/custom mahogany cabinets. 1st floor laundry and half bath. Large master suite with cathedral ceiling and sitting area surrounded by windows. Two of the remaining three BR's have cathedral ceilings. Finished basement to include a wet bar, kitchenette, full bath, exercise area, workshop, plenty of storage and play area that includes a slide. Private side patio w/swim-spa and a separate rear IPE wood deck. 3 car garage.

For open house information, contact Francine N Klonis, Homestead Realty, Inc~Milw at 414-461-4040

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkxZ7_0cyQJpxh00

606 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, 53203

1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Condominium | 680 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Fantastic unit now available in Wisconsin Tower! In-unit laundry, hard wood floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Lots of natural light and a great view of downtown! Enjoy the clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor roof space. Close to everything downtown has to offer! Close to Marquette, shopping and entertainment!

For open house information, contact Haley E Burlage, myPro Realty at 414-434-2425

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhNbL_0cyQJpxh00

7866 W Kathryn Ct, Milwaukee, 53218

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,307 Square Feet | Built in 1955

3 bedroom ranch home on cul-de-sac with large lot. New roof installed in 2021. New laminate flooring just installed on main level. Finished basement with 1/2 bath. Private backyard. Close to local area amenities.

For open house information, contact Reliance Real Estate Team*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee Southwest at 262-599-8980

Milwaukee, WI
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

