These condos are for sale in El Paso

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 6 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these El Paso condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These El Paso condos have been selected from our classified listings:

329 Vin Almoradi Court, El Paso, 79912

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Condominium | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 2019

MONTECILLO -A MUST SEE!!!Gas Post Lights line the streets to lead you to our Luxury Town Homes 2 & 3 bedroom 3 stories . TOP GOLF, RESTAURANTS Modern and amazing. Enter from the porch area to a Flex Room,( office, living space, tv area, reading room, Open floor plan with a huge kitchen, granite island, farm sink, large and inviting living area- fireplace with cantera stone- roller shades on windows - Wood looking ceramic tiled floors are modern. Step outside to the first balcony & enjoy meals or just relax !! . the 3rd Floor boasts 3 Bedrooms. Master with walk in closet & VERY SPACIOUS bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has a private balcony to enjoy as you relax after a long day, or to have some coffee when you start your day! 2 CAR GARAGE. Common areas : RESORT WATER PARK, GYM/BUSINESS CENTER ,GREEN AREAS-

4433 Stanton Street, El Paso, 79902

2 Beds 1 Bath | $102,000 | Condominium | 1,051 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Your address says a lot about you and Stanton 4433 Condominiums will definitely say the right things. This is on a top level with views of central El Paso. This unit has updated flooring large bedrooms with large closets to keep things tucked away. The private courtyard is perfect for enjoying the view and creating your mini oasis. The complex is fitted with a secured entry gate for safety, a large club house for private events, gym, two pools to pick from and an area for grilling. There are also green areas for a walk with your fur babies.

6201 Escondido Drive, El Paso, 79912

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Condominium | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1972

THIS 3 BDRM, 1 & 3/4 BATH HAS A VERY PRACTICAL FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER SUITE DOWN AND 2 BDRMS UP. SPACIOUS BDRMS WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS IN BDRMS. MASTER BATH HAS SHOWER AND JACK N JILL BATH HAS TUB WHICH HAV BEEN RENOVATED. NEUTRAL COLORS WITH ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING IN BDRMS AND TILE ELSEWHERE . REFRIGERATED AIR. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER HUPS. WASHER/DRYER STACK UNIT.NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOP. NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER & HOT WATER HEATER . FRONT COURTYARD WITH 6 FOOT STUCCO FENCING. AMENITIES INCLUDE: 3 SWIMMING POOLS, RACQUETBALL COURT, HIS AND HER SAUNAS, CLUBHOUSE AND SECURITY SERVICE. HOA FEE OF $275/MO INCLUDES: HAZARD INSURANCE, WATER, SEWER, ROOF, TRASH COLLECTION & MAINTENANCE OF GROUNDS TO INCLUDE 3 POOLS. LOCATED AT THE TOP OF ESCONDIDO. AWAY FROM HEAVY TRAFFIC. VIEWS, VIEWS OF THE FRANKLIN MTNS. . NESTLED AMONG $300,000 HOMES. EASY ACCESS TO RESTLER, N. MESA AND I-10. LARGEST FLOOR PLAN WITHIN COMPLEX. ONE OF ONLY 3 AVAILABLE IN COMPLEX

