Cincinnati, OH

These houses are for sale in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Cincinnati area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Cincinnati listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jysiz_0cyQJXGj00

1323 Avon Drive, Cincinnati, 45229

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Charming Tudor in coveted Paddock Hills! Spacious open floor plan, large sun filled rooms, first floor laundry, flex room & Artesian craftsman detail throughout. Great space for entertaining w/first floor & lower level walk out to large deck & wooded private yard. The garage was converted to a large work shop, could be transformed back to a garage, family room, home office w/private entrance... many possibilities. Great central location, close to highways, Downtown, hospitals, zoo, universities.

For open house information, contact Gillian Meadows Barnes, Keller Williams Advisors Realty at 513-766-9200

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1718907)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Bthu_0cyQJXGj00

1843 Cleveland Avenue, Norwood, 45212

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Spacious home with large front and back porch. Private fenced in backyard. Newer Roof and Hot Water Heater. Close to Rookwood Commons and Xavier University.

For open house information, contact Penny Shaw, Donald E. Fender, Inc. at 513-283-4299

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1713860)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOMYC_0cyQJXGj00

6993 Bramble Hill Drive, Mariemont, 45227

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,954 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Roomy Brick Cape in Delightful Mariemont! First Floor Family Room, Second Floor Study, Enclosed Breezeway and Walkout Lower Level! Gorgeous Private Yard Anchored by Stately Trees and Framed with Lush Landscaping; Elevated Deck, Hardscape Retaining Walls and Spacious Patio. Floor Plan Ready for your Personalization! Hardwood Floors Protected under Wall to Wall Carpeting. Award Winning Mariemont Schools.

For open house information, contact Sarah Close, Keller Williams Advisors Realty at 513-766-9200

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1720788)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAMZM_0cyQJXGj00

5207 Ebersole Avenue, Cincinnati, 45227

4 Beds 2 Baths | $268,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,651 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Beautiful place-Sold as is-Strtng prce 268k. Wll accept hghst stsfctry offr.Sprwlng 2Sty in dsirble upcmng Madsnvl!4BD,2BA,2CR,Prv fnc w/NEW elec gate,LUSH lndscp on prk like sttng!Updts Glr!NEW shed & extnd concrte drvwy w/frnt&rear Prkng!4DR entry w/Sec.sys & New Cam drbll! Newr Wndws w/trans. lftm wrnty!New SS appl!Frsh Pnt!New Flrng & fxtrs!NW auto roof vnt!Chmny cp &addl'insul!Grg dr/siding/ac/hwh<4yrs!Sring Ceils,Enrms Rms, metic.mntnd!UPDT Eat-in Kit w/WO&pantry!LL W/O! Nstld on Qt street

For open house information, contact Toni Louis, RE/MAX Preferred Group at 513-533-4111

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1710340)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

