House hunting? Check these Jacksonville townhomes
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Jacksonville’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.
Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.
If you’ve been considering a townhome in Jacksonville, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:
Availability is currently limited to homes at certain stages of construction. We apologize if some of the homes listed under Floor Plans are not available at this time.Rivergate is a D.R. Horton townhome community located in the well-established Arlington area of Jacksonville. This location is affordable and convenient for those working in downtown Jacksonville. I-295, the beach, University of North Florida and Jacksonville University are also a short drive away!For More information, please call or visit our Model Home open daily.
For open house information, contact Daxx Terry D.R. Horton - Jacksonville
Beautiful End unit Townhome . Sit back and enjoy a relaxing water view on the screened in back porch . Move-in ready, spacious and immaculate home. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. A large living room area, convenient upstairs laundry and master suite with tray ceiling. Located near St Johns Town Center and popular restaurants. Close to I-95 and centrally located in Jacksonville.
For open house information, contact JONATHAN MILLER, EXIT REAL ESTATE GALLERY at 904-531-9545
End Unit townhouse in a gated community with very central location. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the gated neighborhood of Summerfield. It is short drive to shopping, restaurants, UNF, St. Johns Town Center, and the beach. The 2 bedrooms are master suites with their own full baths. Community pool, workout facility, nighttime security, lawn care, car washing station and designated pet areas. Numbered parking along with extra un-numbered spaces for guests.
For open house information, contact HIEU NGUYEN, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115
