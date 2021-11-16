House hunting? Check these Jacksonville townhomes

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Jacksonville’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Jacksonville, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

940 Rotary Rd, Jacksonville, 32211 2 Beds 3 Baths | $214,990 | Townhouse | 1,109 Square Feet | Built in None

Availability is currently limited to homes at certain stages of construction. We apologize if some of the homes listed under Floor Plans are not available at this time.Rivergate is a D.R. Horton townhome community located in the well-established Arlington area of Jacksonville. This location is affordable and convenient for those working in downtown Jacksonville. I-295, the beach, University of North Florida and Jacksonville University are also a short drive away!For More information, please call or visit our Model Home open daily.

7194 Stonelion Cir, Jacksonville, 32256 3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Townhouse | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful End unit Townhome . Sit back and enjoy a relaxing water view on the screened in back porch . Move-in ready, spacious and immaculate home. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. A large living room area, convenient upstairs laundry and master suite with tray ceiling. Located near St Johns Town Center and popular restaurants. Close to I-95 and centrally located in Jacksonville.

8095 Summerside Cir, Jacksonville, 32256 2 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2006

End Unit townhouse in a gated community with very central location. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the gated neighborhood of Summerfield. It is short drive to shopping, restaurants, UNF, St. Johns Town Center, and the beach. The 2 bedrooms are master suites with their own full baths. Community pool, workout facility, nighttime security, lawn care, car washing station and designated pet areas. Numbered parking along with extra un-numbered spaces for guests.

920 Rotary Rd, Jacksonville, 32211 2 Beds 3 Baths | $215,990 | Townhouse | 1,109 Square Feet | Built in None

