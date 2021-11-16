ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

House hunting? Check these Jacksonville townhomes

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Jacksonville’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Jacksonville, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wr8nr_0cyQJUcY00

940 Rotary Rd, Jacksonville, 32211

2 Beds 3 Baths | $214,990 | Townhouse | 1,109 Square Feet | Built in None

Rivergate is a D.R. Horton townhome community located in the well-established Arlington area of Jacksonville. This location is affordable and convenient for those working in downtown Jacksonville. I-295, the beach, University of North Florida and Jacksonville University are also a short drive away!

For open house information, contact Daxx Terry D.R. Horton - Jacksonville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-33779-335-33779-337790000-0041)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YB4Z3_0cyQJUcY00

7194 Stonelion Cir, Jacksonville, 32256

3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Townhouse | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful End unit Townhome . Sit back and enjoy a relaxing water view on the screened in back porch . Move-in ready, spacious and immaculate home. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. A large living room area, convenient upstairs laundry and master suite with tray ceiling. Located near St Johns Town Center and popular restaurants. Close to I-95 and centrally located in Jacksonville.

For open house information, contact JONATHAN MILLER, EXIT REAL ESTATE GALLERY at 904-531-9545

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1138678)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9JLF_0cyQJUcY00

8095 Summerside Cir, Jacksonville, 32256

2 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2006

End Unit townhouse in a gated community with very central location. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the gated neighborhood of Summerfield. It is short drive to shopping, restaurants, UNF, St. Johns Town Center, and the beach. The 2 bedrooms are master suites with their own full baths. Community pool, workout facility, nighttime security, lawn care, car washing station and designated pet areas. Numbered parking along with extra un-numbered spaces for guests.

For open house information, contact HIEU NGUYEN, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1136260)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144Kt7_0cyQJUcY00

920 Rotary Rd, Jacksonville, 32211

2 Beds 3 Baths | $215,990 | Townhouse | 1,109 Square Feet | Built in None

Rivergate is a D.R. Horton townhome community located in the well-established Arlington area of Jacksonville. This location is affordable and convenient for those working in downtown Jacksonville. I-295, the beach, University of North Florida and Jacksonville University are also a short drive away!

For open house information, contact Daxx Terry D.R. Horton - Jacksonville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-33779-335-33779-337790000-0036)

#House Hunting#Jacksonville University#Urban Living#Floor Plans#Rivergate#D R Horton
With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

