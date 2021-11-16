Owning a home in Indianapolis is within reach with one of these condos

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Indianapolis condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Indianapolis, pulled from our classifieds:

232 East Saint Joseph Street, Indianapolis, 46202 2 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Condominium | 2,163 Square Feet | Built in 2004

In the heart of downtown, this gorgeous end unit condo offers it all! With a fabulous location in St. Joseph Historic District giving easy access to Monument Circle and Mass Ave, this condo features a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, and custom cabinetry. The entire main level has real hardwood flooring. Master suite features luxury bathroom and private balcony with tree top view. Second bedroom also features a private bathroom. Lower level has flexible space for addl living, office, etc. 2 car garage for convenient parking and storage. Low association fee! Roof is only a few years old. Water heater is brand new. This home is gorgeous and ready for a new homeowner to move it. Schedule a showing today!

4240 Village Pkwy Circle E, Indianapolis, 46254 2 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Condominium | 993 Square Feet | Built in 1987

No Maintenance Turn Key Condo in The Village of Eagle Creek! Located just minutes from Eagle Creek Park and Reservoir, close to the airport, highway & IMS. Community amenities include: Club House, Dog park, Walking paths, swimming pool, tennis courts & exercise room. Updates to the condo include: granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, oven/range, sink, carpet, fresh paint, switches & outlets. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey with the property. Bathrooms have granite countertops, new vanity, new mirrors, new light fixtures. Also newer windows and trim throughout. Assigned parking spot and storage closet are also included.

877 North East Street, Indianapolis, 46202 2 Beds 2 Baths | $545,500 | Condominium | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Enjoy an exclusive contemporary lifestyle. Residences with abundance of windows & rooms filled with light. Carefully selected materials & expert craftsmanship. All in a neighborhood filled with history, contrast, spirit & culture. Excellent contemporary luxury architecture featuring high-quality exterior materials, masonry brick & zinc finished metal. Thoughtfully designed, Chatham Park was created to offer unique architectural character, contemporary design & luxury. Nearly every residence comes with private outdoor space & many residences offer superb views of surrounding neighborhood. Some feature dramatic views of the downtown skyline. When visiting sales center to take a tour, long pants & closed-toe shoes are required for all parties.

11363 Winding Wood Court, Indianapolis, 46235 2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful 2BR, 2 full BA ranch condo on Winding Ridge Golf Course. Charming open floor plan with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout. Great room with gas fireplace. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Spacious sunroom, master bedroom with view of pond and golf course. Walk-in closets in both large bedrooms with full baths. HVAC new in 2020, water heater new Oct 2021. Very nice private enclosed patio, bench included.

