ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Owning a home in Indianapolis is within reach with one of these condos

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Indianapolis condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Indianapolis, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21R1tm_0cyQJTjp00

232 East Saint Joseph Street, Indianapolis, 46202

2 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Condominium | 2,163 Square Feet | Built in 2004

In the heart of downtown, this gorgeous end unit condo offers it all! With a fabulous location in St. Joseph Historic District giving easy access to Monument Circle and Mass Ave, this condo features a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, and custom cabinetry. The entire main level has real hardwood flooring. Master suite features luxury bathroom and private balcony with tree top view. Second bedroom also features a private bathroom. Lower level has flexible space for addl living, office, etc. 2 car garage for convenient parking and storage. Low association fee! Roof is only a few years old. Water heater is brand new. This home is gorgeous and ready for a new homeowner to move it. Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Kevin Hudoba, Keller Williams Indpls Metro N at 317-846-6300

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21810588)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TC6X6_0cyQJTjp00

4240 Village Pkwy Circle E, Indianapolis, 46254

2 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Condominium | 993 Square Feet | Built in 1987

No Maintenance Turn Key Condo in The Village of Eagle Creek! Located just minutes from Eagle Creek Park and Reservoir, close to the airport, highway & IMS. Community amenities include: Club House, Dog park, Walking paths, swimming pool, tennis courts & exercise room. Updates to the condo include: granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, oven/range, sink, carpet, fresh paint, switches & outlets. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey with the property. Bathrooms have granite countertops, new vanity, new mirrors, new light fixtures. Also newer windows and trim throughout. Assigned parking spot and storage closet are also included.

For open house information, contact Lee Skiles, Trueblood Real Estate at 317-288-5148

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21824528)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mizik_0cyQJTjp00

877 North East Street, Indianapolis, 46202

2 Beds 2 Baths | $545,500 | Condominium | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Enjoy an exclusive contemporary lifestyle. Residences with abundance of windows & rooms filled with light. Carefully selected materials & expert craftsmanship. All in a neighborhood filled with history, contrast, spirit & culture. Excellent contemporary luxury architecture featuring high-quality exterior materials, masonry brick & zinc finished metal. Thoughtfully designed, Chatham Park was created to offer unique architectural character, contemporary design & luxury. Nearly every residence comes with private outdoor space & many residences offer superb views of surrounding neighborhood. Some feature dramatic views of the downtown skyline. When visiting sales center to take a tour, long pants & closed-toe shoes are required for all parties.

For open house information, contact Larry Gregerson, CENTURY 21 Scheetz at 317-844-5111

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21660981)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tnx64_0cyQJTjp00

11363 Winding Wood Court, Indianapolis, 46235

2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful 2BR, 2 full BA ranch condo on Winding Ridge Golf Course. Charming open floor plan with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout. Great room with gas fireplace. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Spacious sunroom, master bedroom with view of pond and golf course. Walk-in closets in both large bedrooms with full baths. HVAC new in 2020, water heater new Oct 2021. Very nice private enclosed patio, bench included.

For open house information, contact Deborah Brandon, Fathom Realty at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21818978)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Real Estate
Indianapolis, IN
Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Reservoir#Highway Ims#Club House
Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
408
Followers
606
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy