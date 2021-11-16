These condos are for sale in St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these St. Louis condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These St. Louis condos have been selected from our classified listings:

816 South Hanley Road, St Louis, 63105 2 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Condominium | 2,069 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Luxury living at its best! The recently renovated 816 S. Hanley Rd. condominium has become one of the most sought after addresses in Clayton. Elegant design with classic elements best describe this building. High ceilings, light filled rooms, gorgeous moldings overlook a lovely pool and gardens. Inside imported marble entry, elegant great room with 9' ft. ceilings and dramatic views of downtown Clayton. Private terrace, wet bar, fine architectural details including crown moldings, custom lighting and fresh neutral decor. Large formal dining room, updated custom kitchen with European style cabinets, granite countertops, ceramic tile floors and custom lighting. Two spacious bedrooms, the master suite includes large custom built-in closets, his & hers private updated bathrooms, one with a jetted tub plus an updated 3rd bath. Just added new wood floors, new carpet in both BR's and new A/C. In unit laundry, secure building, garage parking, pet friendly, dog park, exceptional location!

3438 Russell, St Louis, 63104 1 Bed 1 Bath | $82,500 | Condominium | 530 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Charming, pristine 1BR in the sought-after Adlon Condominium building! Unit 604 features hardwood floors, beautifully updated kitchen and bath, new windows, great view and a garage parking space. You’ll love the bright, open floor plan, with plenty of smart storage. Flexible Living/Dining room gets great Southern light. Sleeping area with French doors comfortably accommodates a Queen bed. Kitchen features solid surface tops, a gas stove, and two pantry closets! Bathroom boasts a tiled tub surround, original tile floor and updated vanity. Newer windows are quiet, efficient and easy-to-clean. Condo fee covers most utilities (water, sewer, trash, heat & hot water), maintenance and landscaping of the parklike grounds. Well-managed association and wonderful community with many long-term residents. Make it your part-time pied-a-terre or enjoy the low-maintenance lifestyle full time! Either way, this is City living at its absolute best!

3323 Park Avenue, St Louis, 63104 2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,350 | Condominium | 2,187 Square Feet | Built in None

Reserve your Condo now in Phase 2 of Park Ave West! This is not your "typical" condominium. Enjoy 9 ft ceilings throughout the condo as well as in your own private basement. This first floor unit also offers the option to finish the LL for additional living area, bedroom and bath. Private fenced in yard, patio and oversized 1 car garage port / secured parking are all part of this living experience. Loaded with standards including: stainless steel appliances in kitchen, granite tops and engineered HW in Kitchen, dining and living area. You will also enjoy 15 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT--that is that your annual taxes will be under $200 for 10 years and 50% of the valuation for the next 5 years. Tax Abatement will save you Ten's of thousand of dollars! These are built for luxury living for today's maintenance free style! Occupancy 4th quarter of 2021.

1620 Thrush Terr, Brentwood, 63144 2 Beds 1 Bath | $191,900 | Condominium | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1950

END UNIT open floor plan with SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, cozy fireplace & WONDERFUL NATURAL LIGHT. Carefree condo in resort-style Brentwood Forest with upscale POOLS, lighted tennis courts, 2-story clubhouse, NATURE TRAILS, scenic ponds & 100 ACRES of landscaped grounds. Classic brick exterior with COVERED ENTRY, shaded by mature trees. Soaring vaulted great room with COZY FIREPLACE, breezy dual ceiling fans & flexible dining area. FRESH PAINT! NEW CARPET! Bright sliding door to quiet balcony - for relaxation or container gardening - plus OUTDOOR STORAGE closet. UPDATED KITCHEN with rich wood cabinets, tile backplash & STAINLESS appliances. Super-convenient stacking laundry hub in kitchen. Hall bath with handscome granite/wood vanity & easy-clean tub/shower combo. PET FRIENDLY up to 2 per unit (max 40 lbs each, registration required). Rentable clubhouse for parties. Easy access to highways 64/40/170/100/61, just minutes to popular St. Louis attractions & Lambert Airport.

