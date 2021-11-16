12 Hogs Die After Semi Trailer Tips in Story County

(Adair Co.) A Creston man was arrested for Eluding and on several outside warrants on Saturday. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy initiated a traffic stop at 2:41 a.m. on a red SUV for failing to dim the headlights and for no front or rear license plates heading north on Highway 25. The driver, 27-year-old Zakary Arthur Titus, failed to bring the vehicle to a stop and accelerated rapidly into Greenfield, driving through the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 92. The Deputy gained distance on the SUV which was traveling between 115 mph and 120 mph in a 55 mph zone. Titus was apprehended in Audubon County. Titus was charged with Eluding and Driving While Barred with bond set at $7,000 cash or surety. Titus has three warrants out of Union County (two for Violation of Probation and one for Driving While Barred). Titus was held on no bond on the three warrants.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO