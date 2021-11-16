ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story County, IA

12 Hogs Die After Semi Trailer Tips in Story County

By Mandy Billings
 6 days ago

(Gilbert, IA) — About one dozen hogs are dead after a semi tipped over Monday in central Iowa near Gilbert. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says new gravel on the shoulder of Highway 65 caused the semi trailer carrying 100 pigs to tip onto its side in the ditch. The driver wasn’t hurt, but veterinarians from Iowa State University had to euthanize a dozen pigs due to their injuries. The Story County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, “this is a pig deal. Highway 65 at 160th Street will be shut down as a semi has tipped with hogs.”

Two accused of kidnapping in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A man and woman face charges for allegedly restraining a man while striking and burning him in Cedar Falls. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 46-year-old Donovan James Danielson and 32-year-old Nicole Elise Sage could face life in prison if convicted. Both were arrested Sunday on first-degree kidnapping charges and it wasn’t immediately clear on Monday if they had attorneys. Police say the suspects were armed with a handgun when they restrained the victim to a chair, gagged and burned him and struck him with blunt objects inside a Cedar Falls home. The man later made his way to a motel and called police. The suspects are jailed on $500,000 bond each.
Arizona Authorities Work With Buchanan County On 1995 Cold Case Murder

(Independence, IA) — Authorities in Arizona are working with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office on a cold case murder from 1995. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says it is seeking information about Robert Bresson. His remains were found buried in a rural area 26 years ago. They were identified by DNA testing. Bresson was last seen in southern Arizona in the spring of 1995. Investigators say he had ties to Independence, Iowa, and Lincoln, Nebraska.
Iowa Division Of Labor: Raging River Ride Connected To 17 Safety Violations

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Division of Labor has issued a report saying 17 safety violations linked to the Raging River ride at Adventureland include failing to supervise riders, using unapproved replacement parts, and having deficient evacuation procedures. A summer accident on the ride left 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo dead and his 16-year-old brother seriously injured. An attorney for the Altoona amusement park has contested the findings. The state is requiring Adventureland to make at least 11 changes before the ride can open again.
Person killed after Centerville officers called to assault

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A person was killed after authorities were called to a Centerville area home to check on a reported assault. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Monday that Centerville officers and an Appanoose County deputy responded to the report about 3:45 p.m. Sunday at a location outside the city. After they arrived, someone fired shots and a person was killed. The dead person wasn’t identified. Officers were not injured. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Charges Pending in Union County Crash

(Creston) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Creston. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:05 a.m. on Sunday at North Lincoln and North Mills Street. Authorities identified the two injured people as 34-year old Matthew Ryan Cross of Creston and 25-year old Shawn M. Wesbrook from Litchfield, Illinois.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maximilian Elwood, 23, following a traffic stop at the intersection of 300th Street and Highway 6 today (Monday) for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Shane Elam Rouse, 46, was arrested on Saturday for Fugitive from Justice. Patrick Allen Clark Jr., 35, was...
Off-Duty Police Officer Killed In Saturday Traffic Accident

(Boone, IA) — An off-duty police officer has died from the injuries he suffered in a Saturday traffic accident. Details about the accident that left Marion Gonzalez dead haven’t been released. Boone police say Gonzalez joined the department as a full-time officer in August of 2016 and had been working in a part-time capacity since October of 2019. He was also a member of the Iowa National Guard. He is survived by a wife and two children.
Adair County Sheriff’s Report

(Adair Co.) A Creston man was arrested for Eluding and on several outside warrants on Saturday. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy initiated a traffic stop at 2:41 a.m. on a red SUV for failing to dim the headlights and for no front or rear license plates heading north on Highway 25. The driver, 27-year-old Zakary Arthur Titus, failed to bring the vehicle to a stop and accelerated rapidly into Greenfield, driving through the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 92. The Deputy gained distance on the SUV which was traveling between 115 mph and 120 mph in a 55 mph zone. Titus was apprehended in Audubon County. Titus was charged with Eluding and Driving While Barred with bond set at $7,000 cash or surety. Titus has three warrants out of Union County (two for Violation of Probation and one for Driving While Barred). Titus was held on no bond on the three warrants.
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb. The city did not release any additional information about those who died. Police have said a “person of interest” is in custody but have not provided details about the person or any possible motive. One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.
Page County Arrests

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist the Clarinda Police Department with a Domestic Situation in the city of Clarinda at approximately 2:41 p.m. on Sunday. During the investigation, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryce Michael McKinnon, 34, of Clarinda, for Interference with Official Acts. McKinnon was transported to the Page County Jail on $300 bond. After the initial appearance with a Magistrate, McKinnon’s bond was changed to the current no bond. McKinnon is currently being held in the Page County Jail pending further court appearances.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 31-year old Dylan Thomas Griffeth of Red Oak in the 700 block of N. 1st Street for Violation of a No Contact Order. Officers transported Griffeth to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $300.00 bond.
Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s office said officers were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs. They found 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin dead of a gunshot wound. Her husband, 86-year-old Harvey Rankin, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. He died Tuesday. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty said the investigation determined the couple died from a murder-suicide and the investigation has been closed.
Jones County Deputy Injured in Monticello Home Explosion Returns to Work

(Monticello, IA) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured in a Monticello home explosion is back at work. Deputy James Rickels suffered minor burns from the flash of the explosion. The Monticello Police Department said David Costello set off an explosion in his basement Wednesday night while police tried to talk to him. Both Rickels and Costello were taken to the hospital. No word on Costello’s current condition. Investigators say Costello’s wife called to report he was threatening to blow up their house.
Safe Driving Campaign Underway Across Iowa

(Area) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy encourages motorists to practice their ABC, the acronym for Always Be Careful. Trooper McCreedy says buckle up, don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances, put the cell phone away, especially with the increase in traffic patterns, and drive the speed limit.
Hit-and-Run Accident in Creston

(Creston) Creston Police say a vehicle owner reported a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot at W. Adams Street on Friday afternoon. Police say a 2015 Chevy Equinox parked in the lot sustained damage to the left side. Authorities estimated the damage at $1,500.00.
Investigators say Villisca man killed in crash north of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an Iowa man was killed in a crash north of Fremont. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 when a van rear-ended a semitrailer near the intersection of the highway and a county road. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the driver of the van, 32-year-old Anthony Branam, of Villisca, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured. The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about three hours.
Union Negotiator for John Deere Ankeny Workers Dies of COVID

(Ankeny, IA) The lead negotiator for the U-A-W local that represents employees at John Deere’s plant in Ankeny died of COVID the day after the strike at Deere and Company ended. The death of Curtis Templeman was announced late Thursday on the Facebook page for UAW Local 450. A post says Templeman had what he thought was the sniffles, but found out he had COVID. The Des Moines Register reports Templeman was hospitalized at the beginning of November and he told a reporter he planned to participate in last week’s contract talks by phone from the hospital. The union praised Templeman’s “selfless service” during negotiations and said he held on long enough to see the contract with Deere had been ratified.
Two Deer Donation Programs available to Iowa Deer Hunters

(Lewis) The shotgun deer season is fast approaching, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters of a couple of programs that handle extra deer meat. Bryan Hayes from the Iowa Department of Natural Resource Office in Lewis says the Iowa Deer Exchange is one of those programs. The DNR launched the program one year ago and saw 650 people across the state either provide or accept deer meat through this new program. “The Iowa Deer Exchange program puts those two together,” said Hayes.
Work release escape of Corionte Crishawn Williams

(Davenport) Corionte Crishawn Williams, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other crimes in Scott County, failed to return to the Davenport Residential Corrections Facility as required yesterday. Williams is a 23-year-old Black male, height 5’9″, and weighs 183 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on...
DCI INVESTIGATING WATERLOO OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

(Waterloo, Iowa) On November 16th, 2021, the Waterloo Police Department requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting that had occurred at about 3:34 am on this date in the 200 block of Madison Street. Agents with the DCI are conducting an ongoing...
