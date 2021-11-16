12 Hogs Die After Semi Trailer Tips in Story County
(Gilbert, IA) — About one dozen hogs are dead after a semi tipped over Monday in central Iowa near Gilbert. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says new gravel on the shoulder of Highway 65 caused the semi trailer carrying 100 pigs to tip onto its side in the ditch. The driver wasn’t hurt, but veterinarians from Iowa State University had to euthanize a dozen pigs due to their injuries. The Story County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, “this is a pig deal. Highway 65 at 160th Street will be shut down as a semi has tipped with hogs.”
