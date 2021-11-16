Take a look at these homes for sale in Denver

(Denver, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Denver than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1191 S Monaco Parkway, Denver, 80224 2 Beds 2 Baths | $284,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Bright and light 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath townhome-style condo in popular French Quarter. This one includes not one, but TWO assigned carport spaces plus private fenced patio and is conveniently located in the Denver/Denver Tech Center area, is adjacent to Garland Park and close to Cherry Creek Trail. * Kitchen has nook eating space, full wall of pantry/storage space and access to patio. * Wood parquet floors in LR, large enough for either LR/Dining combo or your imaginative use of the space. * Upper level has two large bedrooms with full bath plus handy hall vanity. * Basement has Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, laundry room, extra storage and wet bar sink/cabs. * Good visitor parking, Central Air, new and newer carpet, appliances included! * Open houses 12:00-2:00 both Saturday and Sunday the 16th and 17th.

For open house information, contact Linda McDonald, KELLER WILLIAMS AVENUES REALTY at 720-484-8600

5191 E 129Th Pl, Thornton, 80241 4 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,557 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful 1 owner home situated in a cul-de-sac on large lot, abuts walking path. This 4 bed, 4 bath home will not disappoint! New laminate flooring throughout the main level. 5 piece bath in Primary bedroom, professionally finished basement, large deck off the kitchen that over looks the backyard. New kitchen appliances, exterior painted last year. The only thing you will need is your belongings. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Conveniently located.

For open house information, contact Connie Killian, C3 Real Estate Solutions, LLC at 970-225-5154

10090 W Wesley Drive, Lakewood, 80227 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,087 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Breathtaking mountain views in this exquisite and stunning home backing open space, 3 master-suites, 2 bedrooms and 4 car (heated) garage. Ample natural light flowing into the home with large patio, a vaulted great room with heatilator fireplace, eat-in kitchen and private main floor office with French doors and private deck access. The upstairs generous master suite with vaulted ceilings impresses with its views, fireplace and a luxurious 5-piece bath with steam shower and jetted tub. The upstairs loft with built-in workspace (views!) is right outside the second master suite with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. 2 smaller bedrooms with shared bathroom. The kitchen features Thermador/LG/Kenmore appliances, 5-burner gas stove with pop-up downdraft, self-cleaning oven with warmer, instant hot water system, microwave and pantry, right next to the intimate dining room with Butler's Pantry. Eat-in kitchen with access to the deck and large yard with irrigated and fenced flower & veggie beds. 2 fireplaces, 2 AC units, 2 furnaces, humidifier system and huge and fully finished, garden-level basement with daylight offering a 3rd mastersuite with en-suite bath and 2 bonus rooms. Samsung Washer/Dryer (stackable), built-in Audio/vis Wir-SurSnd/HDMI/CAT 5 plus ample storage. Close to Red Rocks, easy access into Downtown Denver or into the mountains, trails right outside the door, parks, schools, Rec & Hockey! This spectacular home is a must-see!

For open house information, contact Uschi Brunner, Engel & Volkers Denver at 720-692-6563

10760 Carrol Ln, Northglenn, 80233 5 Beds 1 Bath | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great starter home, ideal investment, or both! Recently remodeled, single-family home with newer interior paint, flooring, kitchen, bathroom, and basement. This home features a living room with hardwood floors throughout the main level and an eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Downstairs you'll find a spacious living room with a kitchenette, 2 non-conforming bedrooms perfect for entertaining guests, or ideal roommate living space as the basement has exterior access. Outside you will find a full fenced-in double lot with a storage shed and room for your outdoor entertaining needs or space for an oversized garage perfect for car enthusiasts. All this an ideal Northglenn location that offers easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder, a short drive to Thornton Crossroads (light rail), or an easy walk to Grant Park.

For open house information, contact Mike Gold, RE/MAX Alliance-Lsvl at 877-412-4811