Minneapolis, MN

Home ownership in Minneapolis is within reach with townhouses like these

Minneapolis Digest
 6 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Minneapolis’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Minneapolis, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dvg9r_0cyQJ40900

6018 Clarion Circle, Minnetonka, 55343

3 Beds 3 Baths | $629,900 | Townhouse | 3,277 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Walkout end unit townhome in Clarion Hills on treed private lot. One level living home with finished lower level. Maple floored foyer opens to living/dining room with gas fireplace & sliding glass door to rear deck. Open kitchen with custom birch cabinetry & granite countertops Stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop & double ovens. Large pantry, lazy susan & pull out drawers. Informal dining area plus a breakfast bar. Adjacent laundry/mud room with access to oversized sheetrocked 2 car garage. Main floor master suite with ceiling fan and access door to rear deck. His & her walkin closets. Full ceramic bath with separate tub & shower, double vanities and private commode. French doors open from foyer to private den with builtin bookcases. Huge lower level family/recreation room with wet bar, gas fireplace & sliding glass doors to patio. 2 additional bedroom & 3/4 ceramic tile bath. Adjacent exercise room.

For open house information, contact Stephen Westmark, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 952-470-7600

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6109929)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nn15x_0cyQJ40900

8941 42Nd Avenue N, New Hope, 55427

2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Townhouse | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Property is an Estate being sold as is. Sandpiper Cove is in a convenient New Hope location just East of 169 on 42nd Ave (Rockford RD ) Walk out End unit on a wooded scenic location. NEW: REFRIGERATOR, FURNACE, AC, PAINT, TOILETS, CARPET & VINYL FLOORING. VENTS AND DUCT WORK PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. NEWER: ROOF, WINDOWS AND DECK. Quick closing and possession possible.

For open house information, contact Joseph Knollenberg, RE/MAX Results at 952-848-2400

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6119212)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AweQr_0cyQJ40900

16415 15Th Avenue N, Plymouth, 55447

2 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Townhouse | 1,721 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great opportunity to own a home in Chelsea Woods neighborhood within the Wayzata school district. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and separate eating area. Large living room/dining room for ease of entertaining opens to deck. Lower-level walkout with lots of space including a fireplace and walks out to a patio – one of 3 outdoor spaces to enjoy. Home backs up to the woods for added privacy affording great views. Close to shared pool, tennis courts, and walking trails.

For open house information, contact Kathy Nelson, RE/MAX Results at 763-591-6000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6115740)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2GHg_0cyQJ40900

417 Robert Street S, Saint Paul, 55107

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,500 | Townhouse | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1982

DON'T MISS THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN! 3 bedroom 2 updated Baths. Updated kitchen, floors, paints top to bottom , carpets, light fixture , outlets/switch newer furnace and AC. this unit has 2 bedrooms on upper level. Bathroom and 1 bedroom or office space in the basement JUST add egress window. with separate laundry room. includes a 1 car garage not all units have a garage on this complex Just a few minutes from downtown St. Paul Harriet Island perfect for Summer very close to everything Shopping Restaurants etc...

For open house information, contact Moe Mossa, Savvy Avenue, LLC at 612-490-1268

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6124319)

See more property details

