San Diego, CA

Urban home ownership in San Diego? These condos are on the market

 6 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in San Diego or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in San Diego, pulled from our classifieds:

4198 Mount Alifan Pl M, San Diego, 92111

2 Beds 1 Bath | $428,000 | Condominium | 863 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Very nice condo, top-level like a penthouse with panoramic views to the mountains. This place is move-in ready with recessed lighting in the living room, 2 Bed and 1 Bath. New carpeting wall to wall, freshly painted. Home has Crown Molding through out the house & double pane windows. Enjoy the views from the balcony. It is within walking distance from the shopping center. Very quiet complex with security gate, 2 pools & spa, clubhouse, and laundry facilities.

3980 Faircross Place, San Diego, 92115

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Condominium | 1,069 Square Feet | Built in 1985

VIEW VIEW VIEW & LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Fabulous 3rd floor Unit with IDEAL floorplan and IDEAL location boasting spectacular panoramic city views! Condo offers Dual Master bedrooms split on other side of living space, each featuring privacy door to oversized bedroom, large closet/storage, and bathroom. Open, bright and inviting, every window showcases beautiful trees and city skyline. Laundry inside home. COVETED 2 PARKING SPACES- 1 Inside Garage (large enough to fit 2 small cars tandem) and 1 assigned outside. Enjoy your morning coffee or stargaze at night on your balcony while taking in the incredible scenery!! Centrally located to ANYTHING you could need/want, 10 MINUTES from SDSU and in close proximity to freeway access/schools- with shopping center just minutes away walking distance. Secure front lobby, secure elevator and two secured staircases on both sides of building, free parking on street for visitors. Great opportunity to own in the highly desirable College Grove/Redwood Village area!!

4444 W Point Loma Blvd Boulevard, San Diego, 92107

1 Bed 1 Bath | $439,000 | Condominium | 802 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Just Listed!! This remodeled affordable condo near the water won't last long. This beauty is located in the iconic Tiki modern style Point Loma Villas. The spacious floor design is ideal for relaxing or entertaining. This must see beauty is centrally located to schools, shopping, parks and best of all approximately 3 miles to Ocean Beach. West facing balcony, 2 sinks, new flooring, new windows, and many amenities for your enjoyment: Billiard room, card room, gym/ex room, meeting room, clubhouse, picnic area, barbecue area, and a sparkling pool. Aloha and welcome home.........

6376 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, 92108

1 Bed 1 Bath | $300,000 | Condominium | 506 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great location, top floor in attractive development "Friars Point' centrally located in Mission Valley. Complex features swimming pool, hot tube, bbq area, rec room, quiet/private, common laundry, animal friendly w/dog play area, shared deck, covered parking spaces.

