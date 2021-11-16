Deadly Police Shooting of Suspect Under Investigation in Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) — The Iowa DCI is investigating a police shooting early this morning (Tuesday) in Waterloo that left a man dead. Police say the officer was on patrol when a vehicle driving recklessly tried to strike the squad car. The man led the officer on a chase for several minutes before additional officers were able to stop the vehicle. Investigators say that’s when the driver accelerated and hit an occupied squad car head-on. A Waterloo officer then fired at the driver and the 42-year-old man died at the scene. That officer has been placed on leave. The man shot and killed hasn’t been identified.
