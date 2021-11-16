ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Deadly Police Shooting of Suspect Under Investigation in Waterloo

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063TGv_0cyQIa0F00

(Waterloo, IA) — The Iowa DCI is investigating a police shooting early this morning (Tuesday) in Waterloo that left a man dead. Police say the officer was on patrol when a vehicle driving recklessly tried to strike the squad car. The man led the officer on a chase for several minutes before additional officers were able to stop the vehicle. Investigators say that’s when the driver accelerated and hit an occupied squad car head-on. A Waterloo officer then fired at the driver and the 42-year-old man died at the scene. That officer has been placed on leave. The man shot and killed hasn’t been identified.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Person killed after Centerville officers called to assault

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A person was killed after authorities were called to a Centerville area home to check on a reported assault. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Monday that Centerville officers and an Appanoose County deputy responded to the report about 3:45 p.m. Sunday at a location outside the city. After they arrived, someone fired shots and a person was killed. The dead person wasn’t identified. Officers were not injured. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
CENTERVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Off-Duty Police Officer Killed In Saturday Traffic Accident

(Boone, IA) — An off-duty police officer has died from the injuries he suffered in a Saturday traffic accident. Details about the accident that left Marion Gonzalez dead haven’t been released. Boone police say Gonzalez joined the department as a full-time officer in August of 2016 and had been working in a part-time capacity since October of 2019. He was also a member of the Iowa National Guard. He is survived by a wife and two children.
BOONE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report four arrests, one theft, and one vandalism over the weekend. *Darlene Loudon of Creston reported the puncturing of the Blowup Nutcracker and damage to the string of lights at Rainbow Park. The estimated loss is $42. *James Green of Afton reported a break-in at his storage...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Page County Arrests

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist the Clarinda Police Department with a Domestic Situation in the city of Clarinda at approximately 2:41 p.m. on Sunday. During the investigation, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryce Michael McKinnon, 34, of Clarinda, for Interference with Official Acts. McKinnon was transported to the Page County Jail on $300 bond. After the initial appearance with a Magistrate, McKinnon’s bond was changed to the current no bond. McKinnon is currently being held in the Page County Jail pending further court appearances.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IA
Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Two accused of kidnapping in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A man and woman face charges for allegedly restraining a man while striking and burning him in Cedar Falls. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 46-year-old Donovan James Danielson and 32-year-old Nicole Elise Sage could face life in prison if convicted. Both were arrested Sunday on first-degree kidnapping charges and it wasn’t immediately clear on Monday if they had attorneys. Police say the suspects were armed with a handgun when they restrained the victim to a chair, gagged and burned him and struck him with blunt objects inside a Cedar Falls home. The man later made his way to a motel and called police. The suspects are jailed on $500,000 bond each.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) Three people were arrested on warrants in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ruben Toledo Jr., 26, of Council Bluffs, on November 19th on a warrant for Burglary 1st and Domestic Abuse Assault. Bond was set at $11,000. William Dean Meredith, 34, of Glenwood, was arrested...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Charges Pending in Union County Crash

(Creston) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Creston. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:05 a.m. on Sunday at North Lincoln and North Mills Street. Authorities identified the two injured people as 34-year old Matthew Ryan Cross of Creston and 25-year old Shawn M. Wesbrook from Litchfield, Illinois.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report 2 Arrests

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department reports two arrests in separate incidents. Police arrested 31-year old Meredith Morgan Mayberry, of Sidney, for driving with a suspended license. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop at W. 4th and Coolbaugh Streets at around 7:00 p.m. Police transported Mayberry to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $495.25 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maximilian Elwood, 23, following a traffic stop at the intersection of 300th Street and Highway 6 today (Monday) for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Shane Elam Rouse, 46, was arrested on Saturday for Fugitive from Justice. Patrick Allen Clark Jr., 35, was...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hit-and-Run Accident in Creston

(Creston) Creston Police say a vehicle owner reported a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot at W. Adams Street on Friday afternoon. Police say a 2015 Chevy Equinox parked in the lot sustained damage to the left side. Authorities estimated the damage at $1,500.00.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Arizona Authorities Work With Buchanan County On 1995 Cold Case Murder

(Independence, IA) — Authorities in Arizona are working with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office on a cold case murder from 1995. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says it is seeking information about Robert Bresson. His remains were found buried in a rural area 26 years ago. They were identified by DNA testing. Bresson was last seen in southern Arizona in the spring of 1995. Investigators say he had ties to Independence, Iowa, and Lincoln, Nebraska.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

Jones County Deputy Injured in Monticello Home Explosion Returns to Work

(Monticello, IA) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured in a Monticello home explosion is back at work. Deputy James Rickels suffered minor burns from the flash of the explosion. The Monticello Police Department said David Costello set off an explosion in his basement Wednesday night while police tried to talk to him. Both Rickels and Costello were taken to the hospital. No word on Costello’s current condition. Investigators say Costello’s wife called to report he was threatening to blow up their house.
MONTICELLO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s office said officers were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs. They found 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin dead of a gunshot wound. Her husband, 86-year-old Harvey Rankin, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. He died Tuesday. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty said the investigation determined the couple died from a murder-suicide and the investigation has been closed.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Work release escape of Corionte Crishawn Williams

(Davenport) Corionte Crishawn Williams, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other crimes in Scott County, failed to return to the Davenport Residential Corrections Facility as required yesterday. Williams is a 23-year-old Black male, height 5’9″, and weighs 183 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Western Iowa Today

Investigators say Villisca man killed in crash north of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an Iowa man was killed in a crash north of Fremont. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 when a van rear-ended a semitrailer near the intersection of the highway and a county road. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the driver of the van, 32-year-old Anthony Branam, of Villisca, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured. The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about three hours.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Marshalltown Woman Loses Cases In Civil, Criminal Court

(Des Moines, IA) — A federal judge has dismissed a Marshalltown woman’s lawsuit against that city’s police department. That means Holli Lillibridge has lost in civil and criminal court. She accused police of roughing her up while they were executing a search warrant two years ago. The court decided the police did nothing wrong during the confrontation that left Lillibridge with significant bruises. She got into trouble when her husband was charged with sex abuse. During his trial – where he was acquitted – she took photos of Marshall County Attorney Jennifer Miller’s home. That led to the confrontation as police arrived to seize her phone.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Firemen called to Semi-Trailer Fire

(Red Oak) Red Oak Firefighters responded to a semi-trailer fire at the Red Oak Landfill. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the call went out at 11:00 a.m. on Friday to a garbage hauler on fire near a building. When they arrived, flames were shooting from the trailer. Crews moved the semi and trailer away from the building and unhooked the semi.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy