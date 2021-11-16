ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Home ownership in Las Vegas is within reach with townhouses like these

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 6 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) If you’re on the market for a home in Las Vegas, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGN3T_0cyQIIJH00

3707 Mckinley Avenue, Las Vegas, 89121

2 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Townhouse | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Take a look at this spacious two story townhouse in Heritage Square South with private pool/spa in community with amenities galore!. Primary bedroom downstairs. Kitchen totally remodeled. Loft upstairs with twin size built in bed, and kitchenette. Large secondary bedroom upstairs with closet and full bath off of kitchenette. No neighbors to the left. Mountain views on 2nd floor. RV parking available for $10/month. New roof in 2012.Furniture is negotiable and for sale. HOA covers front landscaping. Amenities include 3 Pools, Clubhouse with a library, 3 parks, a playground with real grass, 4 tennis courts, 2 half basketball courts, covered RV & uncovered RV parking (additional monthly charge for RV parking), & Tennis Courts. In addition, this home is within close proximity to schools, dining, shopping, freeway, hospital, and more. The strip and airport are less than 22 minutes away.

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Beckman, Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas at 702-212-2222

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2336506)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPKX9_0cyQIIJH00

3401 Conan Street, Las Vegas, 89129

2 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Townhouse | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1997

AMAZING TOWNHOME 2BEDROOMD 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY*WOODLOOK TILE TWO TONE PAINT UPDATED BASEBOARDS BLINDS & RAISED PANEL DOORS*UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES & CEILING FANS*SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM & DINING AREA WITH VAULTED CEILING*KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR CUSTOMIZED CABINETS & GRANITE*BEAUTIFUL PRIMARY WITH WALK IN CLOSET*SPACIOUS 2ND BEDROOM*BATHS WITH CUSTOM TILE TUB/SHOWER SURROUNDS WITH GLASS TILE ACCENTS*COMMUNITY POOL/SPA CLUBHOUSE FITNESS AND LUSHLY LANDSCAPED COMMON AREAS!

For open house information, contact Toni K Smith, Elite Realty at 702-228-7227

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2347476)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMJap_0cyQIIJH00

10175 Tumbling Tree Street, Las Vegas, 89183

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 1,298 Square Feet | Built in 2001

A townhouse with in minutes from the Strip in gated community with community pool and club house. This 3 bedroom, 1 car garage home is near by shopping centers as Sam's club, Home Depot and other.

For open house information, contact Vince Georgiev, Realty ONE Group, Inc at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2270609)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucSCk_0cyQIIJH00

2660 Golden Sands Drive, Las Vegas, 89128

2 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Townhouse | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Upgraded townhome in resort like Desert Shores Racquet Club. Guard Gated w/ roving security. Community Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Racquetball courts, access to lakes, beach, paddle boats, basketball courts, and fitness center. This home is in pristine condition. Sunken Living Room w/ vaulted ceilings and beautiful fire place. Beautifully stained concrete floors dwnstrs w/ cherry hardwood stairs and custom iron railing leading to loft. Primary bedroom has bay-window, padded carpet and walk-in closet. 2nd Primary bedroom has built in shelves, padded carpet and bath. Kitchen features island with beautiful granite countertops, Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System, pantry, SS appliances, and breakfast counter next to dining room. Home has installed Water Softener, Heating and A/C units have been replaced within the last 10 years, High Energy Efficient Attic Insulation, new Drip Sprinkler System, garage has built in cabinetry, and End lot with side yard, and more.

For open house information, contact Molly Hilsabeck, Love Local Real Estate at 702-818-3330

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2341235)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Home Depot#S Club#Hoa#Rv#Tennis Courts#Keller Williams Realty#Woodlook
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
882
Followers
573
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy