Home ownership in Las Vegas is within reach with townhouses like these

(LAS VEGAS, NV) If you’re on the market for a home in Las Vegas, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

3707 Mckinley Avenue, Las Vegas, 89121 2 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Townhouse | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Take a look at this spacious two story townhouse in Heritage Square South with private pool/spa in community with amenities galore!. Primary bedroom downstairs. Kitchen totally remodeled. Loft upstairs with twin size built in bed, and kitchenette. Large secondary bedroom upstairs with closet and full bath off of kitchenette. No neighbors to the left. Mountain views on 2nd floor. RV parking available for $10/month. New roof in 2012.Furniture is negotiable and for sale. HOA covers front landscaping. Amenities include 3 Pools, Clubhouse with a library, 3 parks, a playground with real grass, 4 tennis courts, 2 half basketball courts, covered RV & uncovered RV parking (additional monthly charge for RV parking), & Tennis Courts. In addition, this home is within close proximity to schools, dining, shopping, freeway, hospital, and more. The strip and airport are less than 22 minutes away.

3401 Conan Street, Las Vegas, 89129 2 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Townhouse | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1997

AMAZING TOWNHOME 2BEDROOMD 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY*WOODLOOK TILE TWO TONE PAINT UPDATED BASEBOARDS BLINDS & RAISED PANEL DOORS*UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES & CEILING FANS*SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM & DINING AREA WITH VAULTED CEILING*KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR CUSTOMIZED CABINETS & GRANITE*BEAUTIFUL PRIMARY WITH WALK IN CLOSET*SPACIOUS 2ND BEDROOM*BATHS WITH CUSTOM TILE TUB/SHOWER SURROUNDS WITH GLASS TILE ACCENTS*COMMUNITY POOL/SPA CLUBHOUSE FITNESS AND LUSHLY LANDSCAPED COMMON AREAS!

10175 Tumbling Tree Street, Las Vegas, 89183 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 1,298 Square Feet | Built in 2001

A townhouse with in minutes from the Strip in gated community with community pool and club house. This 3 bedroom, 1 car garage home is near by shopping centers as Sam's club, Home Depot and other.

2660 Golden Sands Drive, Las Vegas, 89128 2 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Townhouse | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Upgraded townhome in resort like Desert Shores Racquet Club. Guard Gated w/ roving security. Community Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Racquetball courts, access to lakes, beach, paddle boats, basketball courts, and fitness center. This home is in pristine condition. Sunken Living Room w/ vaulted ceilings and beautiful fire place. Beautifully stained concrete floors dwnstrs w/ cherry hardwood stairs and custom iron railing leading to loft. Primary bedroom has bay-window, padded carpet and walk-in closet. 2nd Primary bedroom has built in shelves, padded carpet and bath. Kitchen features island with beautiful granite countertops, Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System, pantry, SS appliances, and breakfast counter next to dining room. Home has installed Water Softener, Heating and A/C units have been replaced within the last 10 years, High Energy Efficient Attic Insulation, new Drip Sprinkler System, garage has built in cabinetry, and End lot with side yard, and more.

