Education

Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

bchigh.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman Diversity is a gift that BC High strives to promote, affirm, and celebrate. As a Jesuit,...

www.bchigh.edu

Nature.com

Promoting diversity and inclusion in STEMM starts at the top

STEMM organizations must be proactive in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. The COVID-19 pandemic offers stark evidence that without greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), science is prevented from fulfilling its fundamental obligations to society. In the United States, Black/African Americans, Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx Americans, and American Indians are dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than those of other groups1. In addition, populations under-represented in science are less likely to trust in any of the several vaccines against COVID-19 that are protecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide2. The COVID-19 pandemic has also negatively impacted the careers of white women and women of color in academic science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) fields as the disruptions from the pandemic disproportionally affected their 'engagement, experience and retention'3. The pandemic has thus underscored the urgency of efforts to advance DEI in science.
SOCIETY
belmont.edu

Faculty Senate Freedom Plaza ‘Core 4′ Members Reunite to Mark 2020 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts

Team responsible for Freedmon Plaza dedication came together to celebrate the initiative’s success, commit to further action. The Faculty Senate subcommittee responsible for Belmont University’s efforts to dedicate the area surrounding the campus’ iconic fountain and name it Freedom Plaza in early 2021 recently met at the space to recognize the initiative’s success and commit to further action. The “Core 4” as they call themselves were tasked by the Senate in July 2020 after a formal motion was passed charging them to create a monument of marker to address “the relationship between the land on which Belmont sits — along with all the institutions that have been on it — to the practices of slavery, white supremacy and racism.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Summit Daily News

Summit County partners with The Equity Project to establish diverse, equitable and inclusive practices

Summit County is spending $43,500 to partner with The Equity Project, a Denver-based firm that provides consulting services for how to implement equitable practices in an organization. To kick off the collaboration, the Summit Board of County Commissioners held a joint meeting with some of the leaders from The Equity Project on Tuesday, Nov. 9, to discuss goals and potential roadblocks for the future.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
#Diversity And Inclusion#Catholic
cityxtramagazine.com

Understanding the Transgender Community

Transgender people come from all walks of life, and HRC Foundation has estimated that there are more than 2 million of us across the United States. We are parents, siblings, and kids. We are your coworkers, your neighbors, and your friends. We are 7-year-old children and 70-year-old grandparents. We are a diverse community, representing all racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as all faith traditions.
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

HFMA's first Black chair tells finance leaders to focus on diversity, inclusion and health equity

Healthcare Financial Management Association Chair Tammie L. Jackson called on healthcare finance leaders to focus on reducing healthcare disparities and promoting health equity, during HFMA's Annual Conference held this week in Minneapolis and online. While health disparities have been documented for decades, the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts brought the...
HEALTH
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Homelessness, unemployment remain issues for transgender Philadelphians

'Being unstable in housing makes a lot of things unsustainable,' one community member said. 'Like just remaining employable, not knowing where your next meals are coming from, not even knowing if you’re going to have clean clothes for the next day.' The post Homelessness, unemployment remain issues for transgender Philadelphians appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrive Global

From Abuse To Homelessness To Shoplifting To Fame

Singer/songwriter Jewel is working to help employers invest in their Human Capital in a more meaningful way by solving pain points for employees. I had a chance to sit down with the recording artist and ask her about her journey from abuse and homelessness to musical fame and workplace mental health advocacy—which has personal roots, penned in her best-selling memoir, Never Broken.
HOMELESS
Design Week

DBA to assemble diversity and inclusion council

The initiative will be the first of many “vibrant communities” which will be set up to help designers address areas of concern. The Design Business Association (DBA) has announced it will launch a council dedicated to diversity and inclusion, as it looks to tackle pressing industry issues by helping designers deliver measurable solutions.
BUSINESS
Tennessee Tribune

Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities Announce Groundbreaking Diversity in Cancer Research Program to Improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The American Cancer Society (ACS), along with four historically black medical schools including Charles Drew Medical School, Howard University, Meharry Medical College, and Morehouse School of Medicine, today announced a groundbreaking Diversity in Cancer Research (DICR) Program to help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cancer research field. The...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Milwaukee Business Journal

Veterans in Business: Natalie Isensee — Embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into behaviors

Natalie Isensee is perhaps best defined by her passion for diversity, equity and inclusion. Power Breakfast featuring Austin Ramirez of Husco International. The premier business information and networking series in southeastern Wisconsin. It presents headline makers in a unique format - part presentation, part Q&A conducted by our reporters and editors.
ECONOMY
MassLive.com

Harvard lecturer Robert Livingston will speak on diversity, equity and inclusion at the Springfield Public Forum

Robert W. Livingston, lecturer of public policy at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government will be speaking about diversity, equity and inclusion at the Springfield Public Forum Wednesday. “The Springfield Public Forum is thrilled to be back in person at Springfield Symphony Hall to share thought-provoking speakers with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
kalw.org

A UC Berkeley study explores Islamophobia 20 years post 9/11

This year, UC Berkeley scholars released a report that dug into the question: How common is Islamophobia nearly 20 years since 9/11?. They surveyed more than a thousand people from Muslim communities nationwide about their anti-Muslim experiences — whether from private citizens, or government. Almost two-thirds said they had either personally experienced or know someone who had been affected by policies targeting Muslims.
BERKELEY, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Dr. Warren Anderson hired as Bradley University’s Inaugural Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University has its first Inaugural Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Bradley University officials announced Monday that Warren Anderson, Ed. D. will fill the role. Anderson will begin working as vice president at Bradley on Jan. 31, 2022, and will oversee the development of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
PEORIA, IL

