Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

STEMM organizations must be proactive in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. The COVID-19 pandemic offers stark evidence that without greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), science is prevented from fulfilling its fundamental obligations to society. In the United States, Black/African Americans, Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx Americans, and American Indians are dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than those of other groups1. In addition, populations under-represented in science are less likely to trust in any of the several vaccines against COVID-19 that are protecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide2. The COVID-19 pandemic has also negatively impacted the careers of white women and women of color in academic science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) fields as the disruptions from the pandemic disproportionally affected their 'engagement, experience and retention'3. The pandemic has thus underscored the urgency of efforts to advance DEI in science.

