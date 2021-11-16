ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans Ramped Up Retail Spending A Strong 1.7% Last Month

By Roxanne Garcia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Americans sharply boosted their spending last month, pushing up retail sales and giving the economy...

Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
Financial World

US retail sales soar 1.7% as Americans kickstart holiday shopping, brighten outlook

On Tuesday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that US retail sales had shot up robustly in October, as more Americans appeared to have started off their holiday shopping much earlier-than-anticipated amid frets that a steep shortage of raw materials could lead to a cataclysmic scarcity of consumers’ goods, eventually handing out the US economy a solid start to an all-important fourth quarter shopping that includes Black Friday, Christmas and New Year.
pymnts

Today in Retail: October Retail Sales Up 1.7%; Walmart Earnings Show Shoppers Returning to Stores

In today’s top retail news, retail sales grew for the third month in a row in October, while Walmart says its omnichannel approach and infrastructure investments have prepared it to meet customer demand this holiday season. Also, Chase has partnered with delivery platform Gopuff to offer rewards to consumers, and an increasing number of people are considering gifting refurbished items amid supply shortages.
calculatedriskblog.com

Retail Sales Increased 1.7% in October

On a monthly basis, retail sales were increased 1.7% from September to October (seasonally adjusted), and sales were up 16.3 percent from October 2020. Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for October 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $638.2 billion, an increase of 1.7 percent from the previous month, and 16.3 percent above October 2020.
actionforex.com

US retail sales rose 1.7% mom in Oct, ex-auto sales up 1.7% mom

US retail sales rose 1.7% mom in to USD 638.2B in October, above expectation of 1.2% mom. Total sales for the August through October period were up 15.4% from the same period a year ago. Ex-auto sales rose 1.7% mom, above expectation of 1.2% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 1.5% mom....
Shore News Network

Stocks tick up, dollar holds high following strong retail data

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the dollar extended gains and strong U.S. retail sales data tempered concerns about the global economy. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October as shoppers kicked off the holiday-buying season, rising 1.7%, ahead of economist expectations.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Pollack: Inflation ramps up

A quick analysis of important economic data released over the last week. By Elliot D. Pollack & Co. | Rose Law Group Reporter. The latest reading of inflation at 6.2% puts us in territory not seen in three decades and is at the forefront of the minds of consumers, businesses, and economic experts. It has caused the Blue Chip panel of forecasters to moderate their expectations once again for GDP both this year and next. Consumer sentiment is also at the lowest level in a decade with inflation concerns as the main culprit. While consumers generally are in excellent shape with lower levels of debt and higher savings, inflation has eroded gains in household wages. Most are still blaming supply chain issues and pointing to the second half of 2022 before it subsides, so we still have quite a way to go before we should expect any relief in price increases. The new federal infrastructure act will also fuel more demand for construction materials.
investing.com

Gold Up, but Near Rent Lows, as Strong U.S. Retail Sales Data Boosts Dollar

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia but remained near a recent low as strong U.S. retail sales reading drove the dollar close to a 16-month high. Gold futures were up 0.14% to $1,856.70 by 11:48 PM ET (4:48 AM GMT). The dollar, which normally moves inversely to gold, edged up on Wednesday and was near a 16-month high.
StreetInsider.com

Dollar at 16-month high after strong U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose to a 16-month high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumers looked past rising prices and drove retail sales higher than expected last month, while the euro slumped amid growth concerns and a surge in COVID-19 cases. U.S. retail sales rose 1.7% in October,...
740thefan.com

Mr. Kipling maker ramps up spend ahead of Christmas

(Reuters) – Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Cadbury cakes, plans to spend most of its earnings from the first half of the year on its supply chain, with the UK battling a shortage of food items from cereal to crisps as it emerges from the pandemic. The...
Villages Daily Sun

Holidays come early as retail ramps up

With supply chain issues threatening to disrupt Christmas shopping this season, local businesses are ready to step in and save the day. Store owners always prepare early for the holidays, but many began preparing even earlier this year because of the supply shortages attributed to fallout from the pandemic. Some...
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
