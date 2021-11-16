Georgia football podcast: Dawgs finish 8-0 in SEC, injury updates from Kirby Smart presser
Dawgs247's Kipp Adams and Jake Rowe recap Georgia's win over Tennessee, recap Kirby Smart's press conference and provide their take on injury updates. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. -LEAVE a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/junkyard-dawgcast-a-georgia-bulldogs-football-podcast/id1469433026....247sports.com
