Calls to make vaccinations mandatory in the Bundesliga
6 days ago
Berlin (AFP) – A senior German politician has called to make it mandatory for all professional footballers in Germany to be vaccinated as the country struggles to contain a ferocious fourth wave of Covid-19. “I’m in favour of compulsory vaccination for certain professional groups — that’s what we need,” Bavarian state...
Berlin (AFP) – Unvaccinated Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich returned to house quarantine Friday after having had contact with someone testing positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of at least the next two games. Bundesliga leaders Bayern confirmed the news Friday, the day after Kimmich missed a training session, which...
Augsburg (Germany) (AFP) – Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg on Friday without Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is back in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Goals by Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn put Augsburg 2-0 up and although Robert Lewandowski claimed his 14th goal in 12 league games, it was not enough to rescue Bayern.
Berlin (AFP) – Second-placed Borussia Dortmund reduced Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga to a single point Saturday as Marco Reus’ late winner sealed their 2-1 home victory against Stuttgart. Dortmund’s Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since his summer transfer from PSV Eindhoven,...
Bayern Munich must do without five quarantined stars, including Joshua Kimmich, in the Champions League as the absent midfield dynamo fuels debate in Germany after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid. The stance of the five unvaccinated stars has angered Bayern fans, who must show proof they are fully vaccinated or recovered just to attend games.
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
BERLIN (Reuters) -Want to take the bus or train in Germany?. You may soon have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination or recent recovery, as the country becomes the latest in Europe to consider drastic steps to tackle a new surge in cases in the region.
Hakim Ziyech has become a target for Borussia Dortmund in January as Chelsea could send the Moroccan on loan, according to reports. The 28-year-old has struggled for form this season, after impressing in pre-season and could look to move for more frequent game time. As per BILD via Sport Witness,...
Paris (AFP) – Two weeks after being assaulted in a mystery attack in Paris, Kheira Hamraoui was on Thursday left out of France’s squad for the upcoming 2023 women’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Wales. France coach Corinne Diacre said that the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who had her legs...
Paris (AFP) – With Argentina’s place at the 2022 World Cup secure, Lionel Messi can shift his focus exclusively to ending the year “in the best way possible” with Paris Saint-Germain after an injury-hit start to life in France. Messi missed PSG’s last two games before the international break with...
Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch their place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League on Thursday, while Sam Kerr’s second-half goal edged Chelsea past Servette. Shaken by a mystery attack on France international Kheira Hamraoui and a crushing 6-1 loss to domestic title...
Paris (AFP) – Holders France hope to retain their title but the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be missing the two most recent European champions as Portugal and Italy must both battle through play-offs to qualify. That left fans with the prospect of no Cristiano Ronaldo in Qatar next...
Copenhagen (AFP) – Vehemently opposed to Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup, football federations in the Nordic countries are putting pressure on Doha and FIFA to improve conditions for migrant workers in the emirate. Together with rights organisation Amnesty International, the federations of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland...
Monaco (AFP) – Monaco came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with champions Lille in a tense Ligue 1 match on Friday. Striker and late substitute Wissam Ben Yedder bagged the equaliser for Monaco with an 83rd minute volley after a double from Jonathan Davies inside 10 minutes had the home side on the back foot.
It wasn’t supposed to be like this. There are only two ways for countries to slow the spread of Covid - build up enough immunity or limit contact between other people. That wall of immunity – from a year of vaccination – is facing its first real test as winter rolls in across Europe.
Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan’s defence of their Serie A title will be tested again on Sunday as they await league leaders Napoli hoping to close the seven-point gap between themselves and top spot. Simone Inzaghi’s side trail both Napoli and city rivals AC Milan, both unbeaten and cheek by...
Montevideo (AFP) – Iconic Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez was sacked on Friday after a record-breaking 15 years in the job, following a poor run of results that leaves the country’s World Cup qualification hopes in the balance. Tabarez, 74, enjoys almost legendary status in Uruguay having led the tiny country...
Scrolling through the 2021-22 Ligue 1 standings, you might find some notable surprises. Previously one of the best teams in France, Saint-Etienne has become the dregs of France’s premier league. Lens’s performances set the club above its expectations. Remarkably, with 24 points, the club is on track to finish in a Champions League spot.
Leicester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Chelsea swept to a 3-0 win at Leicester as N’Golo Kante’s rocket helped the Premier League leaders move six points clear at the top on Saturday. Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring and Kante’s long-range blast put Chelsea in control before Christian Pulisic came off the...
