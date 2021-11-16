Brooklet area home completely destroyed by fire

In today’s COVID report EGRMC has 4 COVID patients in the hospital. 2 EGRMC patients are sick enough to require vents. GA DPH added 5 Bulloch death’s today. We continue to see COVID cases decrease. The time from infection with COVID to death can be months. These individuals may have been very sick for a period of time or DPH is adjusting numbers. It is not an indication of where we are currently.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO