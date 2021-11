The warm spirit that Robin Guthrie conveys in conversation ought to be bottled and sold as a pick-me-up. Speaking from his home studio in France, the Cocteau Twins veteran is passionate, wry, and utterly engaged with life, his family, and his art (if an hour’s worth of conversation is any measure of things). While he’s got plenty of experience to draw on, he’s not afraid to learn new tricks. “I really don’t do social media,” he says. “I come from a background of being a computer nerd, and I loved the internet when there was nobody else on it, and it was just like-minded geniuses. All of a sudden, it’s democratized and I’m lost because I have to be social!”

