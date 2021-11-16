ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH: 345 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Since Monday; 15 New Virus-Related Deaths

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbjsZ_0cyQ7zJy00

Since Monday, 345 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, according to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A total of 655,857 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, the state health department said on Tuesday. The provisional death count rose by 15 on Tuesday and now stands at 11,690 total.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases reported was 798 cases, the state health department said.

Currently, 7,022 Oklahomans are considered active cases in the state, OSDH said.

As of Wednesday 11/09/21, 4,608,699 total vaccine doses have been administered with 2,387,803 Oklahomans receiving at least 1 dose. More than 2,001,184 Oklahomans have completed both inoculations or are fully vaccinated. 60% of the total Oklahoma population is fully vaccinated, 10% shy of OSDH's goal.

About 398 Oklahomans are currently in acute care OSDH-licensed facilities with 132 in the ICU and 12 are currently in other types of facilities due to COVID-19. Out of the total 410 hospitalizations, 14 are pediatric hospitalizations, OSDH said.

The state health department said they added approximately 1,300 previously unreported cases which happened in the last four months, resulting in the "artificially high" new case number for April 7.

On March 23, the state health department announced opening up COVID vaccinations to all Oklahomans ages 16 and older. Phase 4 opens up on Monday, March 29.

On March 11, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced rolling back COVID-19 restrictions and plans for the state to return to normalcy before the summer season.

On March 3, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced it is changing the way it reports COVID-19 deaths.

The department said this change will align more closely with the death total the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases.

The provisional death count is based on death certificates. As cases increased at the end of 2020, OSDH's epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation leading to a large difference between OSDH's death count and the CDC's, the health department said.

The discrepancy between the OSDH's total number of virus-related deaths and the CDC's was about 2,500 deaths.

The state launched its vaccination appointment website on Jan. 7. After Oklahomans fill out a questionnaire, they will be told which phase they are in and will be allowed to schedule appointments when their phase is being vaccinated.

Click here to view the appointment scheduler and questionnaire.

On Jan. 13, Gov. Kevin Stitt amended his executive order to remove the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants to stop in-person service. This happened after a judge ruled a temporary restraining order be in place until July to allow the lawsuit to proceed.

On Jan. 12, Stitt and state officials announced new quarantine policies for in-person learning.

The governor announced teachers or students who are exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not have to quarantine as long as that exposure happened in a classroom setting and all protocols were being followed. Those protocols include wearing masks, social distancing, and maintaining recommended cleaning measures.

The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived on Dec. 14 in Oklahoma and were administered to frontline workers.

Ahead of the first round of vaccine distributions in December, Gov. Stitt issued new restrictions.

On Dec. 10, Stitt said he planned to issue an executive order to implement more state restrictions including limiting attendance of public gatherings, excluding churches, and limiting attendance of indoor youth sporting events to 50% capacity.

As cases and hospitalizations continued to spike upward in November, Stitt issued new actions to help combat the spread.

On Nov. 19, bars and restaurants will close at 11 p.m. for in-person service and tables will have to be spaced six feet apart or dividers will have to be used.

A mask mandate was issued for state employees and for people wishing to have access to state buildings.

The state health department corrected Nov. 7's daily total on Nov. 8 and opted to not release a new daily COVID-19 total from Saturday to Sunday.

Health officials said it removed the duplicate cases from the total but it only dropped the total cases down from 4,741 to 4,507, a 234 drop.

Stitt released a statement on Nov. 7 and asked Oklahomans "to do the right thing" and to follow CDC guidelines -- practice social distancing, wear a face mask and wash your hands regularly -- to help slow the spread.

On Sept. 8, the state health department said it has begun the transition to include antigen test results in the state's data collection and reporting system. A positive antigen test result is considered a "probable" case, while a positive molecular test result is considered a "confirmed" case.

Antigen testing is a rapid test that can be completed in less than an hour. Molecular tests usually take days before results are made available.

On July 15, Stitt said he had tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first governor in the country to test positive for the virus. He has since posted video updates of concerning his health and quarantine.

Oklahoma reported its first child death related to the virus on July 12. The child was a 13-year-old daughter of a soldier stationed at Fort Sill.

Shortly after the report of the girl's death, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister recommended for all Oklahomans to wear face masks to allow the safely reopening of schools in the fall.

On June 30, Stitt wore a face mask and "strongly encouraged" Oklahomans to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to face masks.

Stitt said last April 28 that anyone who wished to take a COVID-19 test could do so even if they are not presenting symptoms.

The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.

The state coronavirus hotline is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County Reports 1,876 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 26 More Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 1,876 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths associated with the virus Saturday. The latest figures brought the county’s cumulative totals to 1,518,732 cases and 26,999 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped by another 11 people to 573, one day after tumbling below the 600 mark. Of those patients, 149 were in intensive care, up from 144 on Friday, according to state figures. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Fort Sill, OK
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 2,050 New Cases, 8 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 2,050 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths over 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,520 are confirmed cases and 530 are probable. Seven new deaths come from an import of state data and range from Oct. 29 to Nov. 17. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,243 total hospitalizations and 145,422 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,430. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday more than 800 new cases of COVID-19. Over the last 24 hours, 698 people in Missouri tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 1,049 cases for the testing method. Antigen testing in Missouri found 103 new The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
EatThis

These States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Nationwide, coronavirus cases are trending downward, a tremendous relief after a Delta surge that affected nearly every state. However, now is no time to celebrate. Not only do experts not know if a "fifth wave" may come again during the colder months but some states aren't seeing declines; in fact, cases are surging there. Which ones? Read on to discover which 6 states are currently being hit the hardest—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Antigen Test#Osdh#Oklahomans#Icu#Covid
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Pueblo-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Suspended For Reported Misconduct

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended a Pueblo-based COVID-19 vaccine provider over claims of failing to follow federal guidelines on storage and tracking. CDPHE says VitalPoint Urgent Care violated multiple aspects of its provider agreement: Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccines in compliance with the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit. Failure to document and report required vaccine administration information. Failure to maintain onsite documentation of the storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccine Inappropriate administration of vaccine to individuals outside of the recommended age group. Failure to report records to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) within 72 hours...
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
770
Followers
246
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy