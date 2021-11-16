Roasted Green Beans with Caramelized Onions

Posted by Emily Bites in All Recipes, Comfort Food, Side Dishes, vegetarian. This fresh and flavorful lightened-up Green Bean Casserole is a great side dish for your Thanksgiving table or your any-night dinner table. Who says we should only eat green beans this way once a year? That seems silly, especially when a recipe is this delicious. Unlike canned green beans, these beans stay fresh and maintain a slightly firm and snappy texture. No mushy green beans here! Plus, these beans are coated in a simple, creamy homemade sauce that gives this dish an indulgent feel but allows the fresh green beans to remain the star of the show. Don’t worry, I didn’t forget the crispy fried onion topping! My lighter Green Bean Casserole is a perfect comfort food side dish and only 121 calories per ¾ cup serving. To view your WW PersonalPoints for this recipe and track it in the WW app or site, click here!

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO