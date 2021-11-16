ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roasted Green Beans with Caramelized Onions

skinnytaste.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis simple side dish of Roasted Green Beans with Caramelized Onions pairs wonderfully with Thanksgiving turkey or roasted chicken. This Roasted Green Bean recipe with caramelized onions is your answer if you’re looking for a lighter and simpler alternative to a green bean casserole. Caramelized onions add amazing flavor to anything...

