Doctor who doped East German swimmers has honor removed

The southern hemisphere giants were sent packing as England Wales and France registered stirring wins. World champions South Africa were humbled at Twickenham but the highlight of Saturday’s action was New Zealand’s comprehensive defeat in Paris.Here the PA news agency examines five talking points arising from the games.Farrell’s place in the midfield puzzle"That is proper Test match rugby and that is why Test match rugby is loved."Hear Eddie's thoughts following today's win over South Africa ⤵— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 20, 2021As Marcus Smith played with a maturity beyond his years, Joe Marchant brought pace and athleticism and Henry...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO