ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lawyer representing Sandy Hook families talks about the battle ahead after victory over Alex Jones

WBUR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge in Connecticut has ruled by default against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a defamation lawsuit involving parents of children...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Alex Jones Loses Fourth Defamation Suit Over Spreading Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories

Alex Jones was found guilty by default in a defamation case filed by the families of eight people killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, The New York Times reports. The ruling came down Monday, Nov. 15, that Jones was guilty because he refused to turn over court-ordered documents as part of the legal discovery process. Jones is now zero-for-four in defamation suits filed against him by the parents of Sandy Hook victims, who have claimed Jones has profited off of the lies he’s spread about Sandy Hook victims and families (the other three...
LAW
Hartford Courant

Connecticut judge orders Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay damages to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims in defamation lawsuits

A Connecticut judge has ruled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is responsible for all damages in the defamation lawsuits brought against him by the families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting after his repeated claims that the Newtown massacre was a hoax. Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis issued a default in the lawsuits Monday morning after years of what she found to be ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WDBO

Alex Jones from ‘Infowars’ found guilty of perpetuating Sandy Hook hoax

“Infowars” host Alex Jones is on the hook for damages in lawsuits filed by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims. That’s the word from Judge Barbara Bellis, who on Monday ruled that Jones’ legal team failed “to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.” The ruling marked Jones’ fourth loss in a Sandy Hook-related lawsuit. The amount Jones will have to fork over will be determined in a later hearing, court officials say.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
BBC

Sandy Hook: Alex Jones liable in defamation lawsuit

US radio host and prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been found liable to pay damages in another legal case brought by parents of children killed in a mass school shooting. Twenty children and six adults were shot dead at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut in 2012. Mr Jones...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
AFP

Sandy Hook families win legal victory against conspiracist Jones

A US judge ruled Monday in favor of parents who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for saying that the massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school was a hoax, a lawyer for the families said. A judge in Texas recently issued similar rulings in three defamation lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook families there.
LAW
Connecticut Post

Sandy Hook families 'grateful' to win defamation case against Alex Jones by default; appeal expected

NEWTOWN - Sandy Hook families who sued conspiracy extremist Alex Jones in Connecticut have won their case by default, a state Superior Court judge ruled Monday. “What the judge said was Mr. Jones and the other corporate defendants he controls have engaged in such a long course of willful misconduct of withholding evidence that the court was left with no choice but to default,” said Chris Mattei, an attorney with Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, which represents the families. “Whenever a court enters a default it is an indication that the process has become so unfair - as it has to our families - and so impeded the plaintiffs from proving their claim that a default has to be entered.”
NEWTOWN, CT
Fatherly

Justice is Served: Sandy Hook Parents Win Big Against Alex Jones

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones built his reputation, and his fortune by spreading conspiracy theories about everything from the moon landing to the efficacy of his own brand of “brain pills,” to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, perhaps the most abhorrent theory he’s propagated with his Infowars network will have real legal and financial consequences.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Claims#Infowars#Now

Comments / 0

Community Policy