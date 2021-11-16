Lawyer representing Sandy Hook families talks about the battle ahead after victory over Alex Jones

Alex Jones was found guilty by default in a defamation case filed by the families of eight people killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, The New York Times reports.
The ruling came down Monday, Nov. 15, that Jones was guilty because he refused to turn over court-ordered documents as part of the legal discovery process. Jones is now zero-for-four in defamation suits filed against him by the parents of Sandy Hook victims, who have claimed Jones has profited off of the lies he’s spread about Sandy Hook victims and families (the other three...
