Lawyer representing Sandy Hook families talks about the battle ahead after victory over Alex Jones

NEWTOWN - Sandy Hook families who sued conspiracy extremist Alex Jones in Connecticut have won their case by default, a state Superior Court judge ruled Monday. “What the judge said was Mr. Jones and the other corporate defendants he controls have engaged in such a long course of willful misconduct of withholding evidence that the court was left with no choice but to default,” said Chris Mattei, an attorney with Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, which represents the families. “Whenever a court enters a default it is an indication that the process has become so unfair - as it has to our families - and so impeded the plaintiffs from proving their claim that a default has to be entered.”

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO