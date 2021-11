Gov. Cox signs all 10 bills from Utah’s special session. Gov. Spencer Cox has signed all the bills passed during last week’s special session. One allows workers to get out of a vaccine mandate from their employer if it goes against their personal beliefs. Cox also approved legislation to ease Utah’s reliance on cash bail. The new state House and Senate district maps are now law. They’re not as controversial as the Congressional map but could be trouble for some House democrats. — Sonja Hutson.

WEST JORDAN, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO