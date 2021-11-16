ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

30 Empowering Quotes for Women: Inspirational Words From Strong Women (Plus Book Recommendations)

By 956 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How will you help forge a gender equal world? Let's start by celebrating women's achievements, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality. Become the fire, ladies! Here are some inspirational quotes about...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska women featured in inspirational book

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Nebraska women are among more than 100 featured in the inspirational book Collective Wisdom by New York Times’ bestselling author Grace Bonney. Bonney has never been to Nebraska, but when searching for subjects to share, she reached out to Hunt, who she has known for some time.
NEBRASKA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
Serena Williams
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Love Story

The 64-year-old woman was trying to pass the time by dancing and she was hurt by an old man at the end

Hey, LS. I didn't like dancing before. I am a 64-year-old woman. When I was young, my husband went dancing all day long, because of this, I quarreled with my husband many times. At that time, he always said that I didn't understand him. He said he was only interested in this hobby, and I still didn't allow him to do it. At that time, I was also very helpless. The main reason was that my husband was too addicted to dancing. He went to play whenever he had time and stayed away from home all day long. I was the only one at home, and I didn't want to find someone to talk to. Later, I even threatened my husband with a divorce. In the end, my husband had no choice but to stop dancing.
Verywell Mind

Men Tend to Experience Emotional Pain From Breakups More Strongly Than Women, Study Finds

A recent study found men were more likely than women to seek help on Reddit regarding relationships. Communication problems were the most frequently discussed challenge, which included difficulty discussing problems and trust issues. Emotional pain from relationship challenges was more often explored than the challenges themselves, with heartache as the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
Decider

‘The View’ Audiences Rag On Guest Host Kristen Soltis Anderson, Who “Makes Zero Sense”

After the Rittenhouse discussion, the ladies moved on to discuss declining birth rates in the U.S. Sunny Hostin, who previously teamed up with Joy Behar to take Anderson down after her Rittenhouse statements, grilled the guest host about the Republican Party’s commitment to “family values. While Anderson attempted to make her case, The View audiences still weren’t having her answers.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lip of Relationship

She is a qualified wife at home and has a lover outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 44 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for several years. However, since I got married, I have regretted it very much. I didn’t want to get married. I am not willing to be a housewife at home. It's not what I want. If I stay at home every day, I might go crazy.
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Self-Sabotage in Relationships?

Self-sabotaging can be a common reason relationships don’t work out. Sometimes one person in the relationship engages in this behavior, but it can also be both. Could this be a reason why your relationships haven’t worked out or perhaps why your current one is failing? People often choose perhaps subconsciously to end a relationship by sabotaging it. The movie “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” portrays an extreme example of how one could do it on purpose. You may have found yourself doing or saying things that you know will end a relationship; sometimes we knowingly make these choices but often we don’t recognize the behavior until later or it is pointed out to us.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lip of Relationship

A 27-year-old woman cheated on a man who was 25 years older than herself.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 27 years old this year. I have been working hard. Because if I don't work hard, I will be poor. My family has no money for me to study. I have no academic qualifications, so I can only go out to work and earn money.
wbaa.org

Book Review: Women in White Coats

Olivia Campbell's "Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine" chronicles the story of 3 pioneering female physicians and the contributions they made to modern medicine. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inquirer and Mirror

G.R.O.W.: Empowering young women through fitness, sharing

(Nov. 10, 2021) Emily McCavanagh sees the mental challenges facing women and girls as the next pandemic. For this reason, she founded the FIT House, or Fitness Inspired Training; and G.R.O.W., Girls Realize Our Worth. “I noticed so many girls coming to my fitness studio who were struggling with anxiety,...
NANTUCKET, MA
Bella DePaulo

Women who got to their seventies without ever marrying or having kids: how are they doing?

If you are a woman, you have no kids, you have been single all your life, and you are in your 70s – well, mythologically speaking, you have four strikes against you. Men, people with kids, people who are married or have married, and young people are more often celebrated, respected, valued, and privileged. Some people will even call you names designed to evoke pity, such as elder orphans.
Rochester Business Journal

Stacey Trien focuses her GRAWA presidency on empowering women

Stacey Trien’s plan for her term as president of the Greater Rochester Association of Women Attorneys was to focus on the theme of empowerment. Complete access to news articles on rbj.net is available to Rochester Business Journal's subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience with a subscription today.
ROCHESTER, NY
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy