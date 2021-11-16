ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving to be Grateful For

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is just around the corner and Audrey McClelland, founder of Momgenerations.com,...

93.1 KISS FM

How Long Do Thanksgiving Leftovers Last In Your Fridge?

1. Turkey - Your bird will last up to four days in the fridge. You can freeze it for up to three months. It does need to be taken off the bone first. 2. Mashed potatoes - A week is pretty much all you have with this side dish but honestly, I've never had leftover potatoes last more than a couple of days in my house.
Thanksgiving food giveaway in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Businesses and organizations across Baltimore help to feed those in need in northwest Baltimore. A free thanksgiving dinner with fresh apple pies, free turkey's and fresh groceries were available to members of the community at the James D Gross Recreation Center on the 4600 block of Lanier Ave.
Column: Grateful for great cheese graters

As we turn our calendars to November, I always wonder why there isn’t any good Thanksgiving music out there. Halloween has a handful of hits. Obviously, Christmas and Hanukkah have their own genre of “holiday” music. Why doesn’t Thanksgiving get any good songs?. These songs would be great. I’d be...
Grateful heart and feast

KSC students talk about what makes Thanksgiving special. “When you love what you have, you have everything you need.”. Whether it’s for just a taste of the meal or a big dinner, a pair of clothes or a designer item, a stranger who made you smile or an irreplaceable loved one, there are so many reasons in the world to be grateful. A week from today people will be celebrating Thanksgiving Day which is a very special occasion to appreciate all the things one has been blessed with in life.
VIDEO: “Thankful Hearts And Grateful Hands” Sets To Help Those Who Need Food For The Thanksgiving Holiday

Those words, spoken by Valerie McElvy of We’re At Your Service in New Brighton, is the spearheading philosophy towards the work done at the charitable agency located on 3rd Avenue. McElvy and her crew are currently accepting non-perishable food donations and other essentials for “Thankful Hearts And Grateful Hands”, a...
SERMONETTE: For what are you grateful?

As we enter into November, we enter into the season of Thanksgiving. We take time away from the hustle of life to gather with family and friends, to feast, and to praise God for all the blessings that he has given us. I believe that after the dramatic upheaval of COVID, gratitude has taken on a whole new level of meaning.
Teaching children to be thankful and to act grateful

It is of great importance that parents teach children to be thankful and to demonstrate their thankfulness by showing gratitude. Understanding these two concepts better will allow us to pass them on to the next generations. To be thankful means you are pleased by some person, place, or thing. Something...
A reason to be grateful

I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart. I will tell all the miracles you have done. I will be happy because of you; God most high, I will sing praises to your name. Psalm 9:1. As Thanksgiving approaches, most of us will be thinking about those...
“Being Grateful” on Morning Energy

The month of November is a time of the year when people tend to be more generous, grateful, and thankful, particularly as we celebrate Thanksgiving. However, when we go through a crises, it may be difficult to maintain a positive attitude and our gratitude. On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time reflecting on things we should still be grateful for even when times are hard. We are also going to explore the benefits of gratitude and also ways that you can begin to become more grateful.
Thought for the Week: A grateful heart

I’d like us to be aware and focus on our hearts this week. Primarily in recognition that it is in the heart where we find our deepest and truest wisdom. It is in our heart where we feel that unending loving energy that gives us Life Itself. When we truly connect with accepting that God/Love is ever present, no matter what is going on, no matter what the appearance, no matter any and everything, we can then be available to receive and reflect that Love back out to others and into the world of our affairs.
LIST: Where To Pick Up A Thanksgiving Dinner In Baltimore On Short Notice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cooking for Thanksgiving can feel like a hassle at times. If you’re looking to skip the buying, mixing, baking and, for some, frying, many restaurants and grocery stores are offering pre-cooked meals. If you want to take something off your plate this season, here are a few Baltimore-area options for a quick and easy Thanksgiving meal. Bob Evans is offering hot Thanksgiving meals that will be available to order until Nov. 25. The meal may include: slow roasted turkey hickory-smoked ham bread and celery dressing green beans and ham buttered corn cranberry relish mashed potatoes and gravy pumpkin pie Boston Market offers prepared Holiday Buffets available for pickup between...
Forever Grateful for Our Veterans

Race Brook School was once again committed to preserving its cherished tradition of honoring veterans on November 11. The special activities for the day were planned and organized by the staff Veterans Day Committee members. The Committee followed COVID safe protocols while offering creative, fun, safe, and engaging activities for the students and staff. This year it organized and added a Veterans Day car parade to the festivities. A large colorful banner reading, “Welcome Veterans” was visible as veteran guests from the Race Brook School Community of family and friends pulled into the school grounds. Staff and students patriotically decorated the school’s lawn and driveway with American flags and bright red paper poppies. They waved their miniature red, white, and blue flags enthusiastically as veterans drove by and thanked the veterans for their service to the country. Iced tea donated by Small Town Nutrition in Orange was handed out to each passing veteran, along with a flower bouquet and a gift bag filled with a heart shaped thank you note from a student in the school 21st Century before and after school program, a patriotic pin, and a Dunkin’ gift card.
Be grateful for a detour in life

If you live on the east side of town, they’ve been hard to miss — the bright orange signs that say “Detour: Thurstin Avenue.” The signs direct drivers away from the street that divides town and campus, where Bowling Green State University’s Administration Building is coming down to allow for a new gateway into campus.
