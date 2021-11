If there’s one thing that got everyone talking on Disney+ Day this year, it was the behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series – bringing none other than Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back to the Star Wars universe as Jedi Master Obi-Wan and fallen Padawan / Sith Lord Anakin (or, Vader, as he prefers to be called at this point in the Skywalker Saga timeline) respectively. Having starred together in Attack Of The Clones and Revenge Of The Sith, the duo formed the central relationship at the heart of George Lucas’ Prequel Trilogy – and, as the footage teased, the upcoming show will catch them ten years down the line from that fateful Mustafar battle, hinting that a rematch between the two is on the cards.

