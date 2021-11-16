ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Granato: Sabres' injuries are tough to give timetables on

By Howard And Jeremy Show
The Buffalo Sabres are looking to bounce back from a late defeat in regulation on Saturday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs, as the team is in Pittsburgh for a matchup with the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The Sabres currently sit at 6-6-2 on the 2021-22 regular season prior to Tuesday night's contest.

Head coach Don Granato joined the "Howard and Jeremy Show" on Tuesday morning as part of his weekly visit on WGR.

Granato mentioned the nature of his team's injures that currently have four players - Casey Mittelstadt, Craig Anderson, Victor Olofsson, and Henri Jokiharju - out of the lineup.

"I can apologize to all our fans, because the injury update has been tough for everybody to hear.," Granato said with Howard Simon and Jeremy White. "If you have a broken bone, it's pretty simple, because you know how long that takes. We have so many issues, injuries that are soft-tissue injuries, bone bruises, ligament strains - you just don't know the timetable."

Granato also touched on the development of young players on the Sabres roster like Dylan Cozens, and how he is acclimating to the NHL. Cozens was stellar this past weekend, especially on Friday night against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, where he scored twice and matched up well against, arguably, the best hockey player in the world.

"You know it's a big deal for these guys to be in the NHL until it's not a big deal, until they can move on to the next level of their career. Until they feel like they belong," Granato said of his 20-year-old center. "If we have guys conscious or concerned about who they are playing against, then how will they begin to think, 'I have a right to win this hockey game tonight.'"

Sabres pregame coverage starts Tuesday night at 6 p.m. with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call of the play-by-play action.

You can listen to Granato's entire comments during the "Howard and Jeremy Show" below:

