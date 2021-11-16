ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Atelier Sophie 2 trailer shows off combat, gathering, and more

By Matthew Bennett
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoei Tecmo has released a new trailer for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream that goes over some of the game’s features. As seen in the trailer below, players will encounter new environmental obstacles while exploring the world...

