Fletcher students plant sea oats

In 1971, Eckerd’s Waterfront Program began as a wooden shack with boats. Fifty years later, the Waterfront is a hub for students to participate in kayaking, canoeing, windsurfing, wakeboarding, fishing and sailing. “The Waterfront is a place for students to come and learn new things,” Renee Register, director of the...
JONESBORO — Health and Wellness Elementary School fifth-grader Annie Shephard said she likes playing in the dirt. However, her brother Jack, a HWES forth-grader, said that he didn’t like to get messy, but planting is fun as they and other students planted succulents Friday morning for the school’s annual plant sale.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of elementary students in Virginia Beach is helping with flooding and beautifying the community, in between lessons. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is leading the charge through a grant. Planting takes practice, but fourth-graders at Rosemont Elementary School are quickly becoming experts, one...
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton Legacy Tree Project is celebrating a big accomplishment. It reached its goal of planting one tree for every student in Staunton City Schools. The community marked this milestone Friday morning outside Shelburne Middle School. “We did it. We planted 2,746 trees in just one...
The tree planting was part of the on-going EC RE-LEAF program. (Sunman, Ind.) - On Tuesday November 9 and Wednesday November 10, forty East Central High School Landscape Management students planted 20 native deciduous trees on the campus of Sunman Elementary School. The East Central FFA Chapter received a $1500 grant from the Ripley County Community Foundation to complete the project.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At Hall Fletcher Elementary School, students are mixing a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activity with the popular children's story "The Three Little Pigs." The kindergarten students in Shelley Haney's kindergarten class are studying properties of matter. They built their pig houses to see...
A new report shows a high level of inequity in access to menstrual products in the state. The Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women and the nonprofit organization Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi surveyed nearly 400 individuals. Nearly one-third of respondents said they or someone in their household experienced difficulty...
Light snowfall, cold breezes and colorful leaves mean only one thing: fall is here. But while most are stuck waiting until April for the lush green foliage to come back, some students just need to look at their own windowsill. When Clara Barton, a 20-year-old sophomore, was gifted a small...
AUSTIN, Texas — For 10 years, Students for Sustainability have grown produce to help provide some food for the St. Edward's University food bank. Over the past year, the garden has doubled in size, adding a pollinator garden, new fencing, as well as a new tulip garden on Saturday. "Our...
ESSEX — This spring, fields of yellow tulips will bloom at Essex’s two middle schools. Students at Albert D. Lawton School and Essex Middle School planted dozens of tulip bulbs in late October as part of the Yellow Tulip Project (YTP), a nationwide mental-health awareness initiative. Susan Teare, YTP’s creative...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keiki from a Honolulu public charter school received a first-hand lesson on native Hawaiian plants. The city teamed up with students from SEEQS, or the School for Examining Essential Questions of Sustainability. Together, they planted nearly two dozen new native plants and trees like Ohia, Mao, Ilima and Pia.
This week is Holocaust Education Week in the state of Florida. In honor of that, Lee Middle School invited a survivor of the Holocaust, Felicia Labin from Poland, to their campus to speak to a classroom.
ABOVE VIDEO: Schools across Brevard celebrated Veteran’s Day in a variety of ways this week. Students at Sea Park Elementary School enjoyed speaking with Veterans about their experience serving our country during Take a Vet to School Day. BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – Schools across Brevard celebrated Veteran’s...
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Students at the Fayette Institute of Technology showed off their green thumbs and helped plant chestnut trees. American chestnut trees have been on the decline for the past 100 years, and the American Chestnut Foundation is working all over Appalachia and beyond to reestablish the tree.
It was dark. I mean you could not see your hand in front of your face. We had the entire group of students gathered in a seated circle when we flipped off the lights. I asked everyone to remain as quiet as possible and to only follow instructions when the time came.
After what seemed like an eternity for some, I had one of our volunteers strike a match and light a candle. What was amazing was...
