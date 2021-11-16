Fletcher students plant sea oats

It was dark. I mean you could not see your hand in front of your face. We had the entire group of students gathered in a seated circle when we flipped off the lights. I asked everyone to remain as quiet as possible and to only follow instructions when the time came. After what seemed like an eternity for some, I had one of our volunteers strike a match and light a candle. What was amazing was...

RELIGION ・ 20 MINUTES AGO