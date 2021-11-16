18 Seasons Means You Need These 18 Grey’s Anatomy Gifts

If there is one thing that Grey's Anatomy will do, it's romantic chaos. In Thursday night's episode — the last until Dec. 9 — love was in the air all over Thanksgiving, with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) finally hooking up with Nick (Scott Speedman) after weeks of teasing. However, the night's big news was the reunion between Link (Chris Carmack) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). After rejecting his proposal at the beginning of the season, Amelia and Link have focused on co-parenting Scout and kept their distance from each other romantically. However, the chemistry was there over Thanksgiving dinner, leading to a hook-up.

