18 Seasons Means You Need These 18 Grey’s Anatomy Gifts

By Elizabeth Urban
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission....

TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Confirms Another Former Star Will Return

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 continues to switch things up with the return of another former series regular. Greg Germann is the latest star to be confirmed for a return. While the actor was not with the show long, he did make a significant impact and was promoted to series regular ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.
CinemaBlend

Following The Meredith Relationship Implosion, Grey's Anatomy's McWidow Talks Where His Love Life Is Heading In Season 18

When Richard Flood was introduced to the Grey’s Anatomy loyal in Season 16, it was a foregone conclusion that his Cormac Hayes would end up in a relationship with Meredith Grey. The pointedly nicknamed “McWidow” was apparently sent to Seattle as a gift to Meredith from none other than Cristina Yang, and who are we to question Cristina’s intentions for Meredith? But two seasons later, fans have yet to see Hayes develop much of a romance with Meredith — or anyone else, for that matter.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Has Fans in a Tizzy Over Love Triangle Development

If there is one thing that Grey's Anatomy will do, it's romantic chaos. In Thursday night's episode — the last until Dec. 9 — love was in the air all over Thanksgiving, with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) finally hooking up with Nick (Scott Speedman) after weeks of teasing. However, the night's big news was the reunion between Link (Chris Carmack) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). After rejecting his proposal at the beginning of the season, Amelia and Link have focused on co-parenting Scout and kept their distance from each other romantically. However, the chemistry was there over Thanksgiving dinner, leading to a hook-up.
The Hollywood Reporter

Scott Speedman on ‘You’ Season 3, His ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Surprise Return and Working with David Cronenberg

[The following interview contains spoilers for You season three.] Scott Speedman is no stranger to hit television shows, and his role on You season three now joins the ranks of Felicity, Grey’s Anatomy and Animal Kingdom. The psychological thriller has been dominating Netflix’s top 10 charts since the third season premiered a few weeks ago, and the latest season also tallied its highest Rotten Tomatoes score to date at 94 percent. So Speedman is now reflecting on season three as a whole and how his surveillance tech entrepreneur character, Matthew Engler, is one of the few characters to actually survive serial...
Tell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy Review: Bottle Up and Explode! (Season 18 Episode 5)

Another crossover, another major character death. This is clearly a pattern. On Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, “Bottle Up and Explode!” the second part of a crossover event with Station 19, the doctors deal with the fallout of a pipeline explosion. It’s ultimately one of the better crossovers between...
The Hollywood Gossip

Grey's Anatomy Recap: An Explosion Rocks Seattle!

Grey's Anatomy returned from another hiatus Thursday with one of its most explosive episodes to date. You were probably surprised to find the action already well underway when Grey's kicked off its latest episode. For some reason, ABC is trying to force viewers to watch both Station 19 and Grey's...
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5: Bottle Up and Explode!

It’s a Station 19 / Grey’s Anatomy crossover event, and it sounds like it’s going to be yet another emotional rollercoaster — one where we’re told not everyone will make it out alive. On Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, “Bottle Up and Explode!” an explosion sends everyone into panic...
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Are Obsessed With Burgeoning Romance Between Two Favorites

The crossover event between Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy brought tons of heartbreak, but fans did notice a small but growing bright spot. on Grey's Anatomy. Viewers have been devastated since Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) broke up at the beginning of the season, but a new relationship possibility for Amelia has fans very interested.
The Hollywood Gossip

Shonda Rhimes: I Have No Idea How to End Grey's Anatomy!

Grey's Anatomy is coming to an end. When? We can't say for certain. But a lot sooner than later, that much seems to be clear by now. The contract of Ellen Pompeo is up this spring and the actress has openly said she's ready to move on. Creator Shonda Rhimes,...
Hello Magazine

The best Grey's Anatomy celebrity guest stars of all time

Are you a fan of Grey's Anatomy? Having been on screens for nearly two decades, the show has seen plenty of cast members come and go over the years, including Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl and Patrick Dempsey. But as well as the main cast, many other recognisable faces have popped...
The Tab

Quiz: Can you remember how these iconic Grey’s Anatomy characters died?

Look, after 18 seasons, 16 years and 369 episodes it’d be inevitable in any series that one of your favourite characters has moved on and left the show. How does this normally happen? Well, they’re killed off. In Grey’s Anatomy though, this is taken to new extremes and basically every character you’ve ever loved dies.
PopSugar

18 of the Best Songs Featured on Grey's Anatomy That Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

Where would Grey's Anatomy be without its iconic music tracks? Since it first came on the air way back in 2005, the team at Grey's haven't just been serving up top-notch drama for our favorite Seattle doctors! They've also found a real knack for choosing exactly the right songs to tug at your heartstrings for all of the show's most memorable and emotional moments.
Elite Daily

11 Grey's Anatomy Thanksgiving Episode Quotes For Instagrams Of You And Your Person

Even if you plan on spending the majority of Thanksgiving weekend in sweats, slapping on a smile for an Instagram photo to share how thankful you are kind of comes with the holiday's territory. If you're at a loss for a caption to accompany your pic, look no further: These Grey's Anatomy Thanksgiving episode quotes are perfect for Instagrams on Turkey Day, whether you're going for something heartfelt and sincere, or something just plain funny.
WOOD

Coming up on ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The holidays are upon us, and ABC is ringing in the season by airing a series of holiday-themed episodes, singalongs, and movies for viewers to tune in to throughout November and December. On Thursday, Nov. 18, fans of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy can enjoy new episodes based on Thanksgiving. Featured below are synopses of what to expect while watching both series beginning at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4.
epicstream.com

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6 Spoilers, Predictions & Everything We Know So Far

Meredith and Nick could celebrate Thanksgiving together in "Grey's Anatomy" Season 18 Episode 6. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6 will air this week, and we are predicting that the upcoming installment will be more lighthearted compared to the previous one. After all, it’s Grey’s Anatomy Season 18’s Thanksgiving episode.
