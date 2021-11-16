Costco Recalling Drink Because of Pieces Of Metal or Glass

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target announced Monday that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year and beyond, joining other large retailers who have made a similar decision. Target decided to close on Thanksgiving last November, during the height of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day again. On Monday, however, the company went a step further and said that it would close its stores on every Thanksgiving Day moving forward. Target CEO Brian Cornell said the move was in response to the overwhelmingly positive response it received from employees. “Today, I’m making it official:...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO