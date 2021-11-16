ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Three Things: Run Gerry, Elite Edge, Three Positives

By Craig Smoak
sicem365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's undeniable electricity surrounding Baylor Football after Saturday's win over Oklahoma. Rather than letting negative emotions or temporary setbacks derail a potentially historic season, the...

sicem365.com

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Oklahoma State
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ALABAMA STATE
#Bears#Manhattan#Baylor Football#American Football#Kansas State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Eleven Warriors

Haskell Garrett Says “I Meant What I Said” at Skull Session, C.J. Stroud Thought the Buckeyes Had A “Decent” Day on Offense

The oddsmakers might have been onto something. Ohio State entered as nearly a three-touchdown favorite over Michigan State on Saturday, despite being ranked just three spots ahead of the Spartans by the College Football Playoff selection committee. But before the first quarter was over in Columbus, the Buckeyes already had a 21-0 lead.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reportedly makes his next head coaching move

Amid rumors that USC and LSU are interested in him, Penn State head coach James Franklin has been in demand for the past month or so. Franklin has been denying that he’s leaving the Nittany Lions and will remain at Penn State but the rumors kept circulating. In an ESPN+...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

Georgia – 98.1 percent chance. It’s pretty surprising to see Cincinnati with a better chance of making the playoff than Ohio State. However, that is because of who the Buckeyes play next. Ohio State is set to take on Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That’s a...
FOOTBALL

