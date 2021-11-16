ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Times Square New Year’s Eve: Hundreds of Thousands of Fully Vaxxed Revelers (With Proof and ID) Invited

Cover picture for the articleWorkers prepare the stage for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square New York on December 31, 2020. Times Square will once again be filled with cheering crowds this New Year’s Eve, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday as he invited hundreds of thousands of revelers to attend the United...

Daily Beast

De Blasio’s New York Should Be a Warning to Democrats

The Democrats have plenty of reason to fear a blow-out in next year’s midterms—and Bill de Blasio's New York City helps to explain why. The party's defeats up and down the ballot in Virginia were no one-off. A red wave also swept over Long Island, just to the east of New York City. There, Republicans recaptured the Nassau County executive slot and district attorney’s office and unseated the incumbent Suffolk County DA. With polls showing Republicans favored by an unprecedented 10 points on the generic congressional ballot, there’s no question that the suburbs are back in play without Trump on the ballot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Holiday Food Giveaways Needed This Year More Than Ever, As Pandemic Food Insecurity Persists

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic has left millions of New Yorkers hungry. A new report finds 1 in 7 city residents has struggled with food insecurity, with the Bronx hit the hardest. That’s where CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis went Monday. She visited a food giveaway to help struggling families this holiday season. “I’m very thankful because right now I don’t have my job,” resident Kim D’Onofrio said. Web Extra: Read Hunger Free America report (pdf) During these tough times, friends are grateful they now have food to put on the table this Thanksgiving. “It’s a true blessing, especially with everything going on,” Najette Montalvo said. Thanks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

At certain point in the fall/winter botanic gardens have less on offer. Cue the LEDs! If you are in the Brooklyn area Lightscape at the Botianic Garden looks like a real treat. From Gothamist:. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is offering a new, illuminated after-dark experience called “Lightscape,” a twinkling maze...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York State
CBS New York

Students Create New Street Mural In East New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new street mural is up in East New York, Brooklyn. It’s called the “We Are Better Together” mural and was created by young people who live in the area. The students put up the artwork and helped with food distribution in their community. It’s all part of the “Murals for Good” program sponsored by Carnegie Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Vaxxed#Nypd#Photo Id#Covid#Democrat
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Where COVID-19 Is Spreading At Alarming Rates in New York State

Could some New Yorkers see COVID-19 restrictions or even shutdowns soon? Some areas of New York State are experiencing alarming increases in their COVID-19 positivity rates. The crazy thing is, New York City, the most populated city in the state and country, is not one of them. Somehow, the place with the most people and most potential for recurring spread, has managed to do what less densely-populated areas can't. New York City's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate as of Saturday, November 20, 2021, is 1.60 percent. The statewide average is 3.77 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hofstra.edu

Coyotes Here to Stay on LI

Professor of Biology Russell Burke was interviewed on Fox 5 New York about the growing coyote population on Long Island and how to avoid dangerous confrontations. “If we get people to not feed or tame them we have most of the problem solved,” he said. “When people see them, we scare them — make loud noises and they’ll run away.”
HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS New York

New York City Bodega Owners Wary Of New Grocery Delivery Apps, Want City Hall To Help Them Adopt Same Technology

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Small business owners in New York City fear thousands of bodegas could close in the coming months due to the emergence of new grocery delivery apps. CBS2’s Ali Bauman takes a look at how these apps work and how bodegas are fighting to stay open. Francisco Marte has been running his Bronx bodega on the corner of 205th Street for two decades. “We’re from the community. We’ve been serving the community in the worst times, so we deserve to be protected,” Marte said. Marte represents 2,000 bodegas across the city as founder of the Bodega and Small Business Association. After surviving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

New York's French chef Daniel Boulud voted world's best

French chef Daniel Boulud, who has been living in New York for almost 40 years, was named best restaurateur in the world by Les Grandes Tables du Monde on Monday for his flagship restaurant "Daniel."  Besides "Daniel," which has two Michelin stars, in New York, the chef has other restaurants in the United States, Canada, Dubai, Singapore and the Bahamas.
RESTAURANTS
PIX11

Roads likely to be especially bad for holiday travel, research shows

LITTLE NECK, Queens — Monday began what’s likely to be the busiest travel week of the year, and certainly the busiest since the pandemic began. Now, two significant new pieces of information about travel in the tri-state region show why it’s vital to plan ahead when traveling this holiday week — especially if you’re going […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

New York Landmarks Lit In Pink, White & Blue To Honor Transgender Day Of Remembrance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York landmarks were lit up to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday. Thirteen landmarks, including One World Trade Center and Penn Station, were illuminated in pink, white and blue to honor transgender people who have lost their lives to violence. “Here in New York, we are committed to being a place where transgender individuals can experience the values of belonging, respect, and dignity. As Governor, I will continue fighting for our transgender community, to build a New York where every one of us can live free from fear of discrimination or violence,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect. On this #TransDayOfRemembrance we honor those we’ve lost and recommit to a city that every trans person can call their home. pic.twitter.com/pNmHHh82bC — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2021 Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted about the day, saying, “In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

