Stocks are higher after big retail earnings, Dow jumps 200 points

stockxpo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average gained after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot. The Dow, which contains the two big retailers, added 152 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. Walmart kicked off a busy week of retail earnings by saying...

stockxpo.com

stockxpo.com

stockxpo.com

MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes trade mixed late afternoon Monday after Biden picks Powell to lead Fed

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 1.76% to $2,926.04 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $93.29 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up 150 points on gains in shares of Travelers, Cisco

Shares of Travelers and Cisco are trading higher Monday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Cisco (CSCO) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 156 points (0.4%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $5.01 (3.3%) while those of Cisco have risen $1.51, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Home Depot#Nasdaq Composite#E Trade#The Commerce Department#Dow Jones#Treasury#Cnbc
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.78% to $284.97 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.68 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are little changed after rout in tech stocks

U.S. stock futures were quiet in early morning trading on Tuesday after a tech-focused sell-off spurred by rising bond yields that saw the Nasdaq Composite drop more than 1%. Dow futures ticked up about 37 points, while S&P 500 futures were flat and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.2%. In earnings...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Bond Yields, Dollar Rise After Powell Nomination

U.S. stock futures wavered and bond yields rose in the wake of Jerome Powell’s nomination to continue as Federal Reserve chairman, ahead of fresh economic data and retail and technology earnings. Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked down less than 0.1% Tuesday, suggesting the broad-market index could hover, after...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Zoom, Urban Outfitters, Royalty Pharma: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

U.S. stock futures edged down and bond yields rose in the wake of Jerome Powell’s nomination to continue as Federal Reserve chairman. Here’s what we’re watching ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell. Zoom Video Communications dropped almost 9% in premarket trading. Sales growth slowed last quarter as more people returned to...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
stockxpo.com

Stocks open little changed after Monday’s afternoon slide

U.S. stocks were quiet in early trading on Tuesday after a tech-focused sell-off spurred by rising bond yields that saw the Nasdaq Composite drop more than 1% on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 50 points, while the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today Inches Lower, Stocks Fade As Oil, Yields Rise; This Oil Stock Jumps Into Buy Range

Stocks thrashed in mixed trade Tuesday as the market groped its way through the holiday-shortened week. Earnings were an active force in early trade, sending Dollar Tree (DLTR), Dycom Industries (DY) and Xpeng (XPEV) sharply higher, while knocking Zoom Video (ZM) for a loop. Chevron (CVX) paced the Dow Jones today, as strong moves in oil prices and bond yields also influenced morning trade.
STOCKS
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

4 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

CPLP, Financial), a Piraeus, Greece-based shipping company. Based on Friday’s closing price of $15.66 per share, Capital Product Partners offers trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 2.55%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per common share on Nov. 12. The company has paid dividends for nearly 15 years.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures rise slightly as market enters holiday-shortened week

A trader during the Sweetgreen initial public offering (IPO) in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Sunday ahead of the holiday-shortened week, a historically seasonally strong period for Wall Street. Futures on...
STOCKS

