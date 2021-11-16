Hololive Myth 3D Models Arrangements are Complete

This study presents a complete model-free sliding mode control (CMFSMC) framework for the control of continuous-time non-affine nonlinear dynamic systems with unknown models. The novelty lies in the introduction of two equalities to assign the derivative of the sliding functions, which generally bridges the designs of those model-based SMC and model-free SMC. The study includes a double SMC (DSMC) design, state observer design, and desired reference state vector design (whole system performance), which all do not require plant nominal models. The preconditions required in the CMFSMC are the plant dynamic order and the boundedness of plant and disturbances. U-model based control (U-control) is incorporated to configure the whole control system, that is (1) taking model-free double SMC as a robust dynamic inverter to cancel simultaneously both nonlinearity and dynamics of the underlying plants, (2) taking a model-free state observer to estimate the state vector, (3) taking invariant controller to specify the whole control system performance in a linear output feedback control and to provide desired reference state vector. The related properties are studied to support the concept/configuration development and the analytical formulations. Simulated case studies demonstrate the developed framework and show off the transparent design procedure for applications and expansions.

