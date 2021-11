Korn has announced their new album Requiem. The visuals for the first single “Start the Healing” is out now. Tim Saccenti, the director of “Start The Healing,” explained the visual in a statement, saying, “Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of KORN, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion. I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are.”

