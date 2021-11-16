PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (11/16/21)

Tami Roman reunited with “The Real World” cast and the drama ensued. Tami Roman may be known to many as a huge star of “Basketball Wives.” This is fair due to the fact that she’s had so many iconic moments on the Miami show. She also had lots of memorable moments when the show was merged into the LA cast. Tami is no stranger to drama. She doesn’t back down to controversy. And Tami is also one who isn’t known to duck from any feud either. So when she decided it was time to depart the show, many fans were sad to see her leave. However, Tami figured it would be best to focus on her acting career. Plus, her issues with Evelyn Lozada were just too much to move past. Regardless, Tami made peace with ending that chapter. Her fall out with Shaunie O’Neal didn’t push her to remain on the show either.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO