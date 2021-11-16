ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Garbage Gary

By Alexis Fuller
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of our listeners did something so embarrassing in college that...

Phone Tap PODCAST: Disabled Driveway

We thought nobody hated the city more than Brooke… Until we found today’s Phone Tap victim! We’re only going to make things worse when we call to let her know there’s a new ordinance going into effect….Her driveway has been selected to be reserved for disabled parking only!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Dr. Foot Caresser

Doctor’s offices these days are desperate for you to leave a review after every single visit. Today we’re calling a guy fresh off a podiatrist appointment and relentlessly hounding him until he gives us 5-stars!
PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (11/16/21)

We’re doing another edition of the Brooke & Jeff-ly wed game!. Our four hosts have split into pairs and they’ll be asked 3 multiple choice questions about the other person… If they get 2 out of 3 correct, they are safe and their partner will get shocked. If they get more than one wrong, they’ll take the shock instead.
PODCAST: BUSTED! Cheaters get Exposed (11/17/21)

Imagine coming home to surprise your partner only to find out that they’re in bed with someone else.. Ouch. This segment is all about you telling us your worst cheating story EVER. Ready to call your significant other out? We definitely are.
Phone Tap PODCAST: My Baby Boy’s a Baller

Today’s Phone Tap victim thinks the younger generation is very entitled, so today Brooke’s going to call her up and try to negotiate a higher salary for her baby boy. Because he deserves it!
PODCAST: What’s On Your Mind? (11/17/21)

Brooke discovered something unsettling about her family lineage, Jose hit some road bumps in his flirt game, Alexis was outfit-shamed by another member of the office, and Jeffrey almost had a Male Karen moment. It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
PODCAST: Did It To Win It!

In “Did It To Win It” our hosts have a short amount of time to identify which location a celeb has claimed to have “done it” in! Today Jose, Brooke and Alexis competed to be the Did It To Win It champion!
Second Date Update UPDATE PODCAST: In The Closet

A couple who came on the show a few months ago are back with updates! Their date ended with one of them hiding in the closet… And the other making out with someone else… But they made things work and are ready to tell us what happened since!
Jay Styles

Jay Styles grew up in Western NY and has since lived all over the US and even the Cayman Islands. Jay is tall, loud, curious, and goofy! He wrote a term paper on why he wants to be in a boy band. Taylor Swift once told him “Finally, a radio guy taller than me!”
Phone Tap: Kleptos For Christ

Jeff is calling an electronics store and confessing to shoplifting. He’s not gonna bring the stuff back, but confessing should make everything okay, right?
