PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Garbage Gary

We thought nobody hated the city more than Brooke… Until we found today’s Phone Tap victim! We’re only going to make things worse when we call to let her know there’s a new ordinance going into effect….Her driveway has been selected to be reserved for disabled parking only!
Doctor’s offices these days are desperate for you to leave a review after every single visit. Today we’re calling a guy fresh off a podiatrist appointment and relentlessly hounding him until he gives us 5-stars!
We’re doing another edition of the Brooke & Jeff-ly wed game!. Our four hosts have split into pairs and they’ll be asked 3 multiple choice questions about the other person… If they get 2 out of 3 correct, they are safe and their partner will get shocked. If they get more than one wrong, they’ll take the shock instead.
Imagine coming home to surprise your partner only to find out that they’re in bed with someone else.. Ouch. This segment is all about you telling us your worst cheating story EVER. Ready to call your significant other out? We definitely are.
Brooke discovered something unsettling about her family lineage, Jose hit some road bumps in his flirt game, Alexis was outfit-shamed by another member of the office, and Jeffrey almost had a Male Karen moment. It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
In “Did It To Win It” our hosts have a short amount of time to identify which location a celeb has claimed to have “done it” in! Today Jose, Brooke and Alexis competed to be the Did It To Win It champion!
A couple who came on the show a few months ago are back with updates! Their date ended with one of them hiding in the closet… And the other making out with someone else… But they made things work and are ready to tell us what happened since!
Harry Styles‘ fans have come to expect seeing his mom, Anne Twist, at his concerts, and, on Monday night, they were treated to an adorable sight. According to those at Styles’ concert in San Diego, California, they saw the matriarch dancing up a storm with Olivia Wilde‘s two young children.
Jay Styles grew up in Western NY and has since lived all over the US and even the Cayman Islands. Jay is tall, loud, curious, and goofy! He wrote a term paper on why he wants to be in a boy band. Taylor Swift once told him “Finally, a radio guy taller than me!”
After a nearly six-year wait, Adele finally released her new album, 30, on Friday and it appears one major retailer had an issue keeping up with the stampede of fans rushing to get their hands on a copy. According to screenshots from Twitter users, Amazon stopped selling 30 CDs hours...
