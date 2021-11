Lucasfilm has reportedly been renewed for three more years. Collider has the news, and this all comes just days after other murmurs of creative differences with Patty Jenkins over Rogue Squadron's direction. Star Wars has become even bigger than ever in the last half-decade. While the Sequel Trilogy has been much discussed by fans, it undoubtedly kept people coming to the theater. Some spectators thought that the fan reaction to the trio of projects would lead to a switch up of the creative leads for the series. It appears that this isn't the case as she will remain with Lucasfilm until 2024. Later this year, viewers will finally get to see what The Book of Boba Fett holds. If that weren't enough, the company has the highly-anticipated return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi next year on Disney+. So, it will be interesting to see what the franchise has in store for the next few years.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO