Gabby Petito’s parents join WFLA Now to talk about worldwide support, foundation in daughter’s honor

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
Texoma's Homepage
You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here . Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts .

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been nearly two months since federal officials confirmed the death of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old North Port woman who disappeared during a summer road trip with her fiancé.

What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of disappearance and death

For the first time since learning of their daughter’s death, Petitio’s family members joined WFLA Now on Tuesday for a live interview with a local news station.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, joined J.B. Biunno from Long Island in New York while Petito’s father Joe Petito and stepmother Tara Petito joined from Vero Beach, Florida.

During the interview, Schmidt and the Petitos spoke about the online, as well as the foundation the family started . Since Petito’s death, her family has worked hard to build up the Gabby Petito Foundation to honor her legacy. The foundation is aimed at helping people “in similar situations as Gabby.”

“No one should have to find their child on their own. We are creating this foundation to give resources and guidance on bringing their children home,” Joe Petito wrote on Twitter when he announced the foundation.

