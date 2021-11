Dick’s Roof Repair Service has been providing customers in Kenosha and Racine with top quality residential exterior home improvement services since 1957. As Thanksgiving approaches and we ponder what we are thankful for, have you ever stopped and felt appreciation for your home’s roof? Are you guilty of taking your roof for granted? For many of us, the roof is simply something that covers the top of our home – we simply don’t think about it very often. The reality is that your roof is arguably the most critical part of your property!

KENOSHA, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO