Watch out Spotify, Tidal has announced a new free tier of the service that will allow you to stream 80 million songs from its library without ads. The Tidal Free, as it’s aptly named, will vary from the company’s famed HiFi and HiFi Plus tiers by offering a significantly lower bitrate for audio streaming (160Kbps vs 1411Kbps on HiFi) and Tidal says it will interrupt users periodically to remind them about Hi-Fi. That last bit could change later, but for now Tidal says it won’t have ads.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO